4 Questions with Carver-Atlanta coach Darren Myles

1. What are the circumstances behind your decision to take on Buford? “We needed to find seven non-region games, and we were having trouble getting people to play us, even with the number of players we lost off last year’s team. We were looking at playing only seven or eight total games. It just so happened that Buford posted that they had an opening for the 16th. I talked it over with the staff. We were looking at playing Buford, or not playing Buford and having only eight games. We need the work. We can’t afford to have all these bye weeks. I know it’s playing the No. 1 team in the state and one of the top teams in the nation, but we’ve got one of the top teams in the nation in our region, Cedar Grove. What better way to get prepared for Cedar Grove, and Sandy Creek as well.”

2. How do you frame expectations with your team? “What do we have to lose besides the game? We have everything to gain. If we play well, our confidence is high. If we don’t play well, people are going to expect that anyway. It’s Buford. Our guys understand it’s a non-region game and that we find very competitive opponents, not just teams that give us a victory. You can become overconfident beating up on people and thinking you’re better than you are and then sitting home after the first round of the playoffs. The environment at Buford is going to be electric. They’ve got highly recruited players with all the stars by their name. That’s as close as we’re going to get to playing a team in the playoffs.”