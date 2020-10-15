4 Questions with Cartersville’s Daily Tribune News sports reporter Nicholas Sullivan

2. Can Cass really compete with the 'Canes? [Cartersville is a 15-point favorite, according to the Maxwell Ratings. The line would’ve been 35 in they’d played in week one, but Cass’s rating has gone up considerably during the 5-0 start.] “I absolutely believe the Colonels can compete with the Canes, but I certainly wouldn’t go so far as to call them favorites, even being at home. The biggest thing Cass has going for it is belief. Being undefeated, being at home and seeing Cartersville lose last time out all add up to Cass believing it can win this game. That’s a credit to first-year head coach Steve Gates and his staff. Gates was actually a coach on the 2014 North Cobb team that handed Cartersville its most recent regular-season loss before this year’s Cherokee game. As for how the Colonels emerge with a win, it will start with their defense. Cass is averaging twice as many points as it gives up, and the Colonels haven’t allowed more than 17 points in a single game this season. Avoiding a shootout will allow Cass to dictate tempo and put less pressure on freshman quarterback Devin Henderson.”

3. How do you see Cartersville this season? What do you expect the impact of Carlos Del Rio, the four-star quarterback who just transferred in, to be? “Currently, I see Cartersville as a borderline top-five team in 5A. The 'Canes are placed in an extremely difficult region, and if a few breaks don’t go their way, they could wind up being on the road in the first round of the playoffs. But trust me, nobody wants them in their half of the draw. This team has the feel of a group that will hit its stride entering the postseason. Cartersville currently has an open date the final week of the regular season, which could prove vital. There are more question marks than normal for the 'Canes at this stage of the season. A lot of that goes back to the disjointed offseason. Replacing a large, influential senior class is always tough, but doing so without spring ball, padded camps or team 7-on-7 workouts is an impossible ask. The offensive line lost three starters, but that group has been pretty impressive, so far. However, the defensive front seven has been banged up, and that proved costly against Cherokee. The pass rush remains strong, but the tackling has left a lot to be desired. One of the biggest concerns could be answered by the arrival of Carlos. Cartersville has put together a ridiculous run of Division-I quarterbacks in recent seasons. Brooks Barden [Charlotte] started four years; Trevor Lawrence [Clemson] basically started his entire career; and Tee Webb [Louisville] led the program the past two seasons. Bringing in a University of Florida commit like Carlos should provide a much-needed jolt to an offense that is still searching for its identity.”