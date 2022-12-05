4 Questions with Carrollton head coach Joey King

3. Hicks is having a great postseason, too. [He rushed for 205 yards against Colquitt.] What’s his skill set? “Bryce is a great player. He works hard and understands the game well. Bryce is the type of player that can play any position. He’s explosive, has great vision, catches the ball really well and loves the game. Many people don’t know how strong he is. He may be considered small to some, but he’s a very strong player.” [Hicks, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior running back, has 663 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in four playoff games.]

4. Carrollton is in the highest classification for the first time, something you probably didn’t anticipate when you took the job. When you found out about reclassification, what would you have thought if someone had told you that your team would be in the finals this year? And when and how did it dawn on you that, ‘Hey, we’ve got a shot here’? “If someone would have told me before the season that we would be in the finals in 7A, I would have told them that they must be a Trojan! Everyone outside of this program counted us out when we moved up. We weren’t even mentioned in the top 15 before the season started. Buford beat us in the 6A semifinals last year 21-6 and moved up a classification to be the preseason No. 1, and we weren’t even thought of. We had a lot of young guys that played on that team that took that personal. We do a pretty good job of tuning out the outside noise, but we used that as a little fuel to the fire this year. I’m not the type of coach that ever ‘feels’ like we’ve got a shot. We work hard week in and week out and try to be the best team that we can be each week. Our players love each other, and the chemistry of this bunch is what makes them special.”