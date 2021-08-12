4 Questions with Carrollton head coach Joey King

3. What’s the biggest difference between coaching college and coaching high school? “I think it’s just the recruiting. X’s and O’s are X’s and O’s, and ball is ball. There is a lot more parents that try to be involved at the high school level than collegiately. Collegiately, it’s a grind. It’s more of a business. But also the thing about high school that I really love is being around the guys, like I was around our guys from 7:30 this morning to lunch. We fed them breakfast and lunch. There was nothing regulating my time with them in the summertime and college. You might get 30 minutes around them during the day, four hours a week, and that’s it. If you want to do an occasional meal with them, you have to fill out a form and send it off. If I want to have these guys at my house and feed them pizza, then I can do that any time. So those relationships, you had to work at it around the confines of the NCAA. But high school is still wide open. There are no regulations. And I really enjoyed being around the guys I coach.”

4. Introduce your team. Tell us about some of your big playmakers. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are going to be their first time playing under Friday night lights. ... About 17 or 18 of the starters will be brand new. We’ve got some guys back. They’ve had experience in the past. Keyshawn Ridley is our running back. He was our lead rusher last year. He’ll be back [with] Terrell Carmichael. I actually offered Terrell a scholarship when I was coaching at Coastal Carolina after his sophomore season. I’ve always been a fan of him and the way he plays. He’s going to be a big senior leader for us. Of course, Amare’ Hall had an outstanding track season, and we’re looking for that confidence to carry over into football season. Ace Williamson is a receiver that we’ve got coming back, who had a killer baseball season. We’re looking for that confidence to translate onto the football field, as well. So, those are some of the guys that will be leading us this fall.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.