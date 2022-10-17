4 Questions with Cambridge head coach Craig Bennett

3. You’ve had teams the past two seasons that advanced in the playoffs. What’s the story or personality of this team that makes it different than others? “Honestly, it comes down to experience and leadership. We returned 18 starters from last year’s team, and most of them started or played a big role when they were sophomores. We talked about raising our standards this season, not goals. We talked about not just making it to the second round but pushing past the second round. Most of these kids have had to play Buford and Lee County the last two years in the second round. Not sure of a tougher draw than that.”

4. How did last season, the ups and downs, affect this year’s team, in particular, losing 42-39 to Lee County on the road in the second round? “As much as it hurt to lose that game, it helped us decide where we were and where we wanted to be. They have an elite program and are always one of the top teams in the state. We walked away from that with a chip on our shoulder to know that we can play with those teams, and we want to be in the mix come playoff time.”