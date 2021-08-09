4 Questions with Callaway head coach Pete Wiggins

2. What does the 2021 team look so far? “We lost a lot of dedicated, talented players from last year’s state championship team, so there’s lots of holes to fill, but in that, there are always opportunities. We’ve had teams before where we lost talent, and the next year’s team had to find an identity. We’re searching for that now, what we’ll hang our hat on on offense, defense and special teams. That’s a big deal to our being successful.” [Callaway had 22 players receive some all-Region 2 recognition last season, and 11 are back.]

3. What are your strengths, and biggest losses to fill? “We’ve got several guys on defense that have played several snaps. They’re aggressive, and they’re leaders, and we’re looking forward to what they’ve got. As far as losses, on offense, we lost our quarterback, Demetrius Coleman [now at UTC]. He was a three-year starter and played in three quarterfinal games and won a state title. That’s a big deal when you lose that type of leadership. He made a lot of plays running and throwing. On defense, just as critical a role is our inside linebacker position. LaQuize Gilbert was the AA [defensive] player of the year and a three-year starter. We lost two good cornerbacks, Jalin Shephard and Osay Rivas.” [Two players are competing for the quarterback job. They are sophomores Hunt McAteer and DeShun Coleman, Demetrius’ brother.]