4 Questions with Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson

2. Describe last season as a first-year coach. What was it like stepping in for a coach who had had so much success? “I feel like my head was spinning last year in our first season. There were so many day-to-day things that came up that were not even on my radar as an assistant coach. It was difficult finding the balance between building relationships with the kids, all of the administrative duties and actually breaking down film and coaching football. I relied a lot on my dad, who is a former head coach, and Coach [Hal] Lamb last year to bounce ideas off and get their input on different situations that came up. We are blessed with great assistant coaches at Calhoun, so that takes a huge load off of me when I trust those guys to get the job done.”

3. How is this year’s team different? What have you and your staff and the team done to improve from 2019? “I feel like the things our staff did during the quarantine allowed us to get back to football and not have as big of a gap to fill getting ready for the season. Our biggest goal during that time was to make sure our players remembered that they were still a part of our football program and we were still here for them if they needed us. Everyone’s lives were completely turned upside down during that time, so we has as many Zoom meetings as we could and never really brought up the X’s and O’s of football. We would have a guest speaker each week that would give them some life lessons that hopefully will have a lasting impact on them this season and beyond. This team is still coming together, and the leaders are emerging each week. With no spring or full team conditioning this summer, we lost the time when leaders step up, so these first few weeks will be crucial for the team-building aspect of the season.”