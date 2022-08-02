4 Questions with Buford head coach Bryant Appling

2. Was getting the Buford job a longtime goal or dream of yours? What has been your career goal and what’s been your approach toward achieving it? “Being the head coach at Buford High School was not an aspiration of mine until I interviewed for the first time. Not that I didn’t want it; I just didn’t see myself in their seat until I got closer to the time that it actually happened. I just took it day by day and wanted to do the best at whatever job was mine. I still have many goals that I want to achieve, but I just try to do my best every day, and whatever is in the cards will come in due time.”

3. Buford is playing in the highest class for the first time in 2021. Is that an extra motivation or business as usual? “Of course, it is always on our minds. We have been saying repeatedly this could be our toughest schedule, both non-region and region, in the history of our program. Class 7A is hard to fathom, for us to come so far over these years, and we do recognize how tough it will be. For so long, the teams our kids have grown up playing in GFL, our youth rec league, never played against each other in high school due to our different classifications. This year, we are in a region with Mill Creek, Collins Hill and Mountain View, which are all huge schools nearby that we have never played but the kids have grown up with. That is going to be a challenge and a motivating factor in our preseason.” [Buford’s 2022 non-region schedule includes state powers Thompson of Alabama and Mallard Creek of North Carolina along with North Cobb and Marietta.]