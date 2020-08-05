4 Questions with Buford head coach Bryant Appling

2. When you came to Buford, it was a Class 2A school. Now Buford is about to enter 6A. How are the school, the football program, even the city, different now? What has that journey been like? “It’s different, but also the same. The differences lie in the fact that our school is double the enrollment of when I first started at Buford. It’s different in the fact that we moved in to a brand new, incredible building last year that gives our kids the best there is to offer. Our football program is definitely different primarily in that we have grown in numbers to be able to play a significant amount of kids during the season. When I first started here and we were in lower classifications, around 80 to 90 percent of our kids played both sides of the ball. Our starting running back was a starting linebacker, just about all linemen played each way, and as a defensive coach sometimes I would just hope that we’d start out on my side of the ball just so I knew my starters would all be fresh and ready to establish a tone. That’s definitely changed as we have grown into a 6A school with the ability to keep many players on one side of the ball and build depth at positions. It is a necessity if we want to compete at this level. I think the thing that has remained the same in all of this is the Buford community. Yes, we have grown, but the bottom line is that we have always had the full support of our board of education in putting our students and players first. There is a love for our school, our kids, and a pride in this community that is unlike any other. That hasn’t changed since I’ve been here. As a head coach, I can’t ask for anything more than to feel supported by those around me in consistently doing things first-class.”

3. What’s the outlook for Buford this season? Are you returning many starters, or is there some significant rebuilding that must take place? “We lost some talented players last year to graduation. As I said before, one of the positive things for our team this season is that we were able to play a lot of underclassmen last year, whether it was by talent, need or other reasons. These kids played in close games, hostile environments, and were ‘in the fire’ as we pushed to a state title. So, in that aspect we do feel confident in those kids coming back. However, there will be an adjustment for some of these kids who are now stepping into leadership roles on our team. There is a huge difference in the ability to be led versus taking on the role of a leader. Looking at this year’s team, I would say our strengths lie in our offensive and defensive backfields. We return a really talented group of running backs and fullbacks as well as three kids who all contributed at the quarterback position for us last year. Defensively we have a lot of trust in a strong group of linebackers and defensive backs that are all playmakers on that side of the ball. We are replacing several linemen from graduation on both sides of the ball, but the kids stepping in were all able to see significant minutes last year. Honestly, one of the biggest losses for our program will be losing an all-state kicker and four-year starter [Hayden Olsen]. That was such a huge luxury for us, especially in big moments last season.”