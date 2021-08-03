4 Questions with Buford head coach Bryant Appling

2. Buford has won a title the past two seasons as merely one of the favorites. But now as a two-time defending champion, with several key players back, most everyone is going to say Buford is the team to beat from the start. Do you talk to your team a little differently this season to warn of the pitfalls of high expectations? “Ever since I’ve been at Buford, the message to each team is about THIS year’s team. That was something I learned from Coach [Dexter] Wood and Coach [Jess] Simpson as an assistant. Winning a state title is always special. But this year’s team didn’t do that. This group of kids, no matter how many you have returning, didn’t compete for that title as this year’s version of themselves. It is a tremendous blessing to have some of the experience we do returning, but as we’ve always told our teams here, ‘You are only as good as your seniors will allow your team to be.’ This group of returning players, particularly our seniors, must now step into leadership roles that some have not experienced before. The bottom line is, we are Buford. Expectations are high every year. Our kids desire them, our coaches expect them, and our community relishes them. There’s no place like it, and it definitely isn’t for everyone. But the message is always the same each year.”

3. Your schedule is as good as we can remember. Was there a concerted effort to beef it up, and is there a story behind securing the Myers Park and Chaminade games? “You are correct about our schedule. Arguably one of, if not the, toughest non-region schedule we’ve ever had. There wasn’t necessarily an intention to make it the most difficult, but some games began to fall into place that just opened opportunities for us to compete against some great programs. First, we have a chance to compete against North Cobb again in the Corky Kell. Coach [Shane] Queen has a tremendous team coming back himself, and we played in a great environment up there last year as they have tremendous fan support and the Wolves always travel well. Myers Park actually reached out to me early this year looking for an opportunity to play an out-of-state team. They sought us out as someone with a game open, and we were excited to bring in a really talented program from North Carolina to Tom Riden Stadium. In regards to Chaminade, we were still one game short of a full schedule pretty late in the game and had some assistance from a company, Prep Gridiron Logistics, that helped put the game together. Again it was a situation where Chaminade was willing to travel up from Florida to play, so we jumped at the chance to compete against another really strong football program.