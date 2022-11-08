4 Questions with Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady

1. Tell us about last Friday’s game. What made the difference? What were some of the memorable things about it? “Glynn County Stadium was packed out, and the atmosphere was electric. Both teams played extremely hard and made big plays throughout the game. I have nothing but respect for coach John Ford, his staff and his team. It was a heck of a game. Our wide receiver Terry Mitchell made some great plays throughout this whole game on offense and on special teams. He had 10 catches for 170 yards receiving and two touchdowns. One of those TDs was a great punt return. Our defense played extremely hard and kept battling. Special teams played a key role as well with the big punt return and a field goal. Our offense made plays when we needed to and converted some key downs to sustain drives. It was a total team win. Our kids earned every bit of that game and championship.”

2. This is your first season as a head coach. What’s that experience been like? Are there things that you didn’t expect that you’ve learned? “It has been such a learning experience for me. There are things that I thought I handled as an assistant very well, and there are things that I never expected would come up that I have encountered. It has been a positive experience for me to grow professionally and allowed me to build trust in my assistant coaches to coach/mentor our players. I am big on relationships, Relationships are currency. The way you treat people goes a long way, and we want to do right by our players in every aspect.