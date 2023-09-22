4 Questions with Brookwood place-kicker Caitlyn Soroka

Today’s interviewee is Brookwood junior place-kicker Caitlyn Soroka, whose 30-yard field goal with 23 seconds left was the game-winner in a 23-22 victory over Carver of Columbus last Friday. Soroka also made an onside kick that Brookwood recovered in the final two minutes leading up to her winning field goal. Entering Thursday night’s game against South Forsyth, Soroka was 8-of-8 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals this season. She made a 34-yard field goal against Collins Hill on Sept. 1. She kicked 12 extra points and one field goal in part-time duty last season. Click here to see all of Soroka’s kicks from the Carver game.

1. You are the second female kicker at Brookwood. Who was the first, and did you ever meet and talk about your interest in playing for the team? How was adjusting to the team once you joined, along with having them adjust to you? “The first person was a girl named Ellie [Lacour] a couple of years ago. No, I haven’t talked to her at all. But yes, she and Sarah Fuller [the former Vanderbilt kicker who was the first woman to play a football game in the SEC] were both very inspiring, and I thought it was so cool what they were able to do. That’s partially why I decided to join the team, as well. Honestly, it is like having a family full of brothers. The only difference between everything is that where I change is

separate from them. Other than that, we’ve been able to bond really well. I’m very thankful for my teammates, coaches and family for supporting me along this way. They’ve given me every opportunity to accomplish what I have.”

2. You started off playing soccer before football. Obviously both sports translate with your kicking ability, but what sparked you to try football? “When I was 10, I went to the College Football Hall of Fame and I kicked my very first field goal with my dad. Honestly I grew up in a football household, so when Sarah Fuller and Ellie were out there doing their thing, playing football, I thought it was super cool. My friends told me since I played soccer I should try it too, so I just decided why not give it a shot. I still play club soccer, so for me it’s just about trying to balance the two and making sure I’m able to keep the two from interfering with each other.”

3. Are you planning on joining a college football or soccer team? If so, what are some schools you have in mind? “If either one opens up an opportunity for me, I would be so thankful for that. It is one of my dreams to play one of those sports in college. I want to stay closer to home, so a lot of them [her favorites] are major SEC schools. UGA is one of my dream schools, and some of my [soccer] teammates committed to KSU, Miami-Ohio, Berry College. Those all seem like great opportunities, as well.”

4. You mentioned you were inspired by Sarah Fuller. What is something about yourself you would want others behind you to look up to? What advice do you have for female athletes in general? “I hope that I can inspire females and show them that it really doesn’t matter how big, strong or what gender you are. What matters is that you go out there and prove yourself. My advice would be to not take any criticism from people. Just go out there and do what you know how to do to prove yourself.”

- Interview by GHSF Daily intern Micahya Costen

