4 Questions with Border Classic organizer Steve Waters

1. When and how did the idea for the Border Classic come about? “I have wanted to put on a football classic similar to the Corky Kell in Atlanta since 2012 when I became athletic director. This year, our school system invested in Field Turf, and that allowed us to host a football classic. I needed a couple of sponsors to step up to help us pull off a huge event like this. Baker’s Sporting Goods out of Jacksonville and Under Armour stepped up to the plate big time. Not only have they become huge sponsors, but they have helped us get seven really good teams out of Florida to come to southeast Georgia and play every year. We have a five-year contract, and our plan is to expand the event in two years.”

2. What are you hoping the event will accomplish? “Our main goal is to provide a quality football experience for teams from northeast Florida and Georgia to play in each year. In the southeast part of the state, you have to travel one to two hours just to find a non-region game. This event will provide our teams in the southern part of the state a chance to compete without having to travel far. This event will also allow teams from Georgia to play a different opponent almost every year. Our coaches are very excited to be playing a team they have never played before. I hope this might create some border rivalry games. We hope this will be an event that every team in the states of Florida and Georgia will want to compete in every year. Our facility is first class, and we will treat every team like they are from Glynn County.”