4 Questions with Blitz Sports producer Brian Carter

1. The two most successful football programs in your coverage area have new coaches and are playing now without blue-chip prospects who were the faces of their teams the past few years. How are things different now at Rabun County and Jefferson this season? “Despite the mass exodus of an elite senior class headlined by Gunner Stockton and nearly every coach retiring or moving on, the DNA is still very much in place at Rabun. That’s truly a testament to the guys who came before and laid this expectation for the program out and the coaches who poured their life into it. The expectation has not changed at all, and the Wildcats still believe they can win a state title. It helps having returning stars like wide receiver Jaden Gibson, who, barring injury, will finish his prep career as the state’s all-time top receiver in yardage and touchdowns, a speedy back like Lang Windham, and a Swiss Army Knife like Cory Keller, to name a few. Coach Michael Davis has a different style than we saw with both Jaybo Shaw and Lee Shaw, but he clearly has his own recipe in place to still achieve the same big goals as those two greats did before him. As for quarterback, Keegan Stover was already a standout at West Forsyth, and he is putting up some crazy numbers – 1,500-plus passing yards and 20-plus touchdowns already – but the best number is the zero interceptions. He can sling it and makes good decisions.

“It’s been different at Jefferson for sure with a new head coach and life without Malaki Starks. Coach Travis Noland is a winning coach, just as Coach Gene Cathcart was. Different style of coaching, but it’s clear that Jefferson is serious about winning at a high level with coaches like these coming in. With Starks, the Dragons rarely aired it out, as they didn’t really need to. The problem with that is when they had to have it like last year against Hapeville in the closing minutes of the round-one upset, they weren’t able to. Max Aldridge has shown he’s more than capable of running an offense that has a passing game to it, and Elijah Dewitt has been fantastic at WR. That probably takes a lot of pressure off the shoulders of Sammy Brown, who can still do as much damage as he wants on offense, but perhaps the passing attack opens it up a bit more for Brown.”