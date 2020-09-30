4 Questions with BLITZ sports producer Brian Carter

2. What schools do you cover? And what defines your boundary? “BLITZ covers the Northeast Georgia region that includes the following schools: Banks, Commerce, Dawson, Habersham Central, Jefferson, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Tallulah Falls, Towns, Union and White. The boundary is almost every year or two expanding based on demand. It started out with just Habersham, Dawson, Lumpkin and White 12 years ago.”

3. You cover all sports, not just football. What have you learned about where passions lie when it comes to high school sports? Is it football-dominated, or have you found other sports with larger followings than you expected? “Passion lies in when teams and players have more to play for than just themselves. That’s not restricted to just football. Football is king in Georgia, and basketball is on its heels. So in that regard, yes, those sports take precedence to the general public. However, each school has that sport or two that they may be more passionate about than even football or basketball. I feel that each sport at each school is its own entity that is defined by its culture and drive for excellence. In our neck of the woods, cross country and softball are pretty successful. So too are soccer and volleyball, which have both grown rapidly in Northeast Georgia.”