4 Questions with Blessed Trinity head coach Tim McFarlin

2. How’s the 2020 team looking, and how do you feel about moving up to Class 5A? “We’re having to replace a good many people up front on both offensive and defense. That’s something we didn’t have to do last year. For us, that’s where everything starts, but from the lessons learned last year, I’m not going to underestimate them. Somebody’s going to step into those roles, and we look forward to it. Class 5A will be tough. We were in a really good region with Marist, Flowery Branch, Denmark and a lot of tough teams, and it doesn’t get any easier going over to the west side of the state and playing Cartersville and Calhoun and Hiram and those guys. We’ve developed quite a rivalry with Cartersville. It will be interesting.’' [Blessed Trinity beat Cartersville in the 2018 Class 4A championship game and the 2017 second round, the latter being former Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s final high school game. Cartersville beat Blessed Trinity in a 2012 playoff game during McFarlin’s second season at Blessed Trinity.]

3. What’s the most challenging thing about preparing a football team in a pandemic? “The toughest part that most don’t see is that we lost a critical part of the year in the weight room – March, April, May. Weight room isn’t about catching up. It’s something that has to be built up over time. The greatest benefit of the weight room is injury prevention. It worries me that we haven’t had that cumulative time of building muscle endurance. I thought when I saw what colleges are doing, moving practice and games back, that we’d follow suit. If we hurry to start, we may be missing that needed time to get the boys ready to play. A lot of teams [including Blessed Trinity] have missed 14 days because of quarantine. I never understood backing up the season two weeks but having the same practice start date. I wish we had backed that up two weeks, then focused on lifting and conditioning during those two weeks [July 27-Aug. 7].”