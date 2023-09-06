4 Questions with Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

Today’s interviewee is Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, whose team plays Ware County on Friday in a game between reigning state champions at Savannah Memorial Stadium. Kromenhoek led Benedictine to the Class 4A title last season in his first year as a starting quarterback. He is committed to Florida State.

1. First, talk about the weekend and Florida State’s big victory. What are your thoughts on that and where FSU is headed? “We had tickets and were supposed to go down to Orlando for the game but decided to stay home due to Coach [Danny] Britt calling practice for Monday morning at 8. I really wanted to be at the game, but we’ve got a huge game with Ware County this week, and that is what I’m focused on. We ended up having a big watch party with friends and teammates. I thought it was a statement win and am super proud to be a Nole. J-Trav [FSU quarterback Jordan Travis] is special, and the firepower on offense is awesome and I can’t wait to be part of it. I thought the defense was also unbelievable and the stand in the first quarter set the tone. I’ve been telling other recruits what’s going on in Tally and they need to jump on the train.”

2. Big game this week vs. Ware County. How would describe the rivalry and the atmosphere for that game, why it’s important? “Friday night is going to be a battle, and I can’t wait to play. Both teams are coming off state championships last year and now No. 1 4A versus No. 1 5A makes it a big game. Memorial Stadium will be sold out and should be an awesome atmosphere. This will be my fourth straight year playing Ware County, and it’s always an unbelievable game. They are always a strong team with great coaches and players everywhere, so this will be a major test for us. Coach Britt believes in scheduling the best teams to prepare us for a playoff run. Last year’s game was a mud bowl at their place, and we lost 14-10. I made some mistakes that cost us, and it still bothers me. I have been able to learn a lot since then, and I’m excited for the rematch in front of our fans and on our turf. It’s going to be a great game, and I know our team is going to be ready to play on both sides of the ball.”

3. How would you describe your skill set and how it’s evolved since last season? “I’m a dual-threat QB who loves throwing it, running it and doing whatever it takes to get the win with my guys. I also love playing defense when coach lets me. This is only my second season as the starter, and I continue to feel more comfortable every snap and every game. We were lucky to play 15 games last year and win state, which gave me five extra games of great experience. Playing behind [current Auburn quarterback] Holden Geriner as a sophomore was also valuable for me to see that elite level every day. As a senior now, I think my instincts have evolved and allow me to make quicker, better decisions. I love watching film off the field, and I’m always working on polishing my footwork and making all the different throws on the field. My offensive coordinator [A.J. Defilippis at Benedictine] and QB coach [Denny Thompson at 6Points in Jacksonville, Fla.] have been great to me and always push me to find another level and be a great leader. Being invited to Elite 11 this summer was also a valuable experience and gave me the opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches and former quarterbacks. We focused on everything from mechanics, to taking care of your body, to being the best possible leader on and off the field – amazing few days and learned a ton.”

4. You committed early. Why did you do that, and why was that right for you and perhaps not other players? “Coach [Mike] Norvell at FSU gave me my first offer the summer before my sophomore year, and I hadn’t taken a varsity snap yet, and that meant a lot to me. He believed in me first and said it was committable from the very beginning, and I believe in him. Florida State also checked all of the boxes for me as a student-athlete:

· Offensive-minded HC that put up crazy numbers at Memphis who is very good at developing quarterbacks.

· Great school and education.

· Great football tradition with three QB Heisman Trophies.

· Awesome fan base with a passion for winning championships.

· Only 4:15 drive to Doak Campbell Stadium for my family and friends.

“I also developed a great relationship with QB coach Tony Tokarz and the whole FSU staff. It really felt like home, and I wasn’t really into the whole recruiting chase. A lot of people questioned my decision and said I committed too early. I was raised to be loyal and that my word means something. I’m really happy with my decision and super pumped for the future at FSU. As for other players, enjoy your journey and recruitment. When you know, you know.”

