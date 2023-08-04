4 Questions with Benedictine head coach Danny Britt

Today’s interviewee is Benedictine coach Danny Britt, whose team won Class 4A last season. It was Benedictine’s fourth state title, all under Britt, whose record is 133-28 at the Savannah private school.

1. Looking back on the 2022 season one more time, what was the legacy of that team and season? “The legacy of the ‘22 team is just that of a great TEAM. Many of the seniors were not starters but were role players. However, they truly played together and brought home another championship. The most memorable part of last year had to be the finial defensive stand to win the state championship. Wow, that stand will go down in BC football lore forever.” [Benedictine kept Cedartown out of the end zone four times inside the 2-yard line in the final seconds of a 14-13 victory.]

2. What’s the scouting report on this year’s team? Where are you concerned? Where are you confident? “Many of the guys that started last year are returning – eight offense, five defense – and a good bit more got a lot of playing time. We are feeling pretty good about 2023, and the kids have certainly worked at a high level over the year. Concerns are finding a few more playmakers and depth in the secondary.”

3. We asked you about Luke Kromenhoek this time last year as he was entering his first season as a starter. He helped deliver a state title. Where is he now, with a season at quarterback under his belt? “Luke is getting better and better every day, and that is saying a lot considering how good he is. He has ridiculous skills, but the greatest thing about Luke is his very real competitive drive. Luke wants to win, period.” [Kromenhoek is a consensus top-100 national recruit who has been committed to Florida State for more than a year.]

4. Since you’ve been at Benedictine, or maybe since Savannah Christian won a state title a little before that, Savannah football has grown in stature. What insights do you have on what’s happened in that area the past dozen years or so? “Yes, the recruiting for the Savannah area has changed drastically. Obviously we have some very good student-athletes here and certainly don’t see that changing any time in the future. I attribute that to a number of things that have now changed, as we have always had athletes in Savannah. No. 1, technology has made access to recruits so much easier. With Hudl everyone can have a highlight video, and colleges can easily see them. No. 2, the success of local schools. As you mentioned Donald Chumley won a state championship [at Savannah Christian], and now with our success at Benedictine the state has to take notice. No. 3, the athletes in Savannah are now student-athletes. For years I would hear from recruiters, ‘Coach he can play but no grades.’ The kids have changed and now realize that they must have the academic part along with the athletic aspect. No. 4, so many people are pouring into the kids now to help them get to the next level – the schools, coaches, youth supporters and coaches, trainers and religious organizations. The drive by each of these has helped the young people get to a point of success. And even though we don’t always get along or may compete against each other, the kids are winning, and that is all that matters. When a kid from any of these schools or organizations goes on to college, we all take pride in what he or she is doing and becoming. When we stand before God … the questions will not be about wins but rather about the difference we made in young people’s lives.”

