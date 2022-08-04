4 Questions with Benedictine head coach Danny Britt

2. How is this year’s team looking? “There’s a lot of unknowns because we lost so much. We lost our entire offensive line. All five were seniors. They worked well together. Coach [Trevor] Coleman did a really good job with them. Luke Kromenheok will be the quarterback. He doesn’t get as much press for obvious reasons. He hasn’t played, being behind Holden Geriner [an all-state performer now at Auburn]. But he’s very good. He’s going to explode onto the scene. We have good skill guys. Za’Quan Bryan, who led 4A in receiving last year, will move into the Justin Thomas role at slot back, but he’ll still have the ability to be a receiver while also being a legitimate tailback. [Thomas was an all-state player now on Georgia’s baseball team.] Thomas Blackshear and Ladon Bryant, a 6-4 guy, will be the receivers. Rasean Matthews and Debarry Green will move into the other spot, and Houston Jackson will be our Swiss Army knife, doing a number of things. Defensively, our front seven should be good. They can be athletic and quick as well as having size. We could be a good team and still start the season with losses because we’re playing some really good opponents. They understand that.”

3. Kromenhoek is a consensus top-400 national recruit committed to Florida State, but as you said, he hasn’t played much in real games. What more can you say about him and how his skill set compares to Geriner’s? “First of all, you’re going to see a very tough quarterback with a tough mentality. How he played safety and wide receiver, that’s what you’re going to see with him as a quarterback. He’s extremely talented. He’s 6-4 with a rifle arm and can run. He’s going to make his mistakes and have his struggles because he hasn’t played as much in live situations, but he’s going to be a special type of player. He’s very comparable to Holden as far as arm strength. I think they both have NFL-caliber arms. Luke is more athletic and can really run. And where Holden was a very cerebral player who kept it all in, Luke is the direct opposite type personality. He’s a linebacker playing quarterback. He loves the contact and the physicality of it all.” [Kromenhoek had 49 solo tackles last season along with 287 receiving yards, 123 passing yards and 186 rushing yards.]