4 Questions with Baldwin head coach Jesse Hicks

2. What has been the reaction to your statements that football isn’t safe this fall and that the GHSA doesn’t care enough about the welfare of the student-athletes? “I’ve never been met with anything negative. I didn’t think anything I said was negative. I thought it was fact. I try to respect everybody’s voice and hope they’ll respect mine. I thought I might get a call from the GHSA because I was the only person saying [publicly] don’t do this. I feel like the GHSA listens to two people – politicians and superintendents. I feel we’re treated like underlings by the GHSA. I could’ve called them just to say some coaches don’t agree with them, but that’s not the order. It doesn’t seem like we have a voice. There have been a lot of people from principals to coaches to parents, even people from churches, saying they appreciate me speaking out. I just felt somebody had to voice that opinion, that we should keep our kids safe and not put sports over life. What angers me sometimes, though, is that people coaching will tell me they agree on the phone, but they won’t speak publicly.”

3. Did you consider not coaching this fall because of your concern over safety, or even as a protest? “The reason I said push back the season was for the safety and betterment of young people. If you take the job of stewarding young men as seriously as I do, then what kind of coach would I be if I try to protect kids, but then when they decide to play, I desert them? I was between a rock and a hard place. I don’t see myself bailing out on them when things get tough, but I did feel the need to speak up. I felt that pushing back [against the GHSA’s decision] was more important than not coaching.”