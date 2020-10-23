4 Questions with Athens Academy quarterback Palmer Bush

Today’s interviewee is Athens Academy quarterback Palmer Bush, whose team will play Prince Avenue Christian tonight. It will be Bush’s fourth start in the series, including two in his sophomore season. This time, Athens Academy is ranked No. 1 in Class A Private. Prince Avenue is ranked No. 2. Palmer is 40-2 as a starter in his career.
Palmer Bush, Athens Academy quarterback
1. How would you describe the rivalry with Prince Avenue? “The Athens Academy-Prince rivalry is different because of the atmosphere that it brings. Everyone is excited about the game, and there is always a good crowd.”
2. What does Prince Avenue do well that concerns you? “Prince has a very high-powered offense, and they want to try and score a bunch of points on you. It should be a good test for our defense.”
3. How would you compare this year’s Athens Academy team to the others that you’ve played on? “We have been spreading the field a little more this year, but we really are the same in style. We play good defense and control the ball.”
4. How do you see Class A Private playing out this season? Are the top teams are closer to five-time champion Eagle’s Landing Christian? “I do think we have closed the gap. We didn’t lose many seniors, and we have had younger players step up in key positions.”
