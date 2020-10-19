4 Questions with Appling County head coach Rick Tomberlin

4. Your career as a head coach goes back to the 1980s, and you’ve had a wide range of coaching challenges and experiences. In what way have you changed the most as a head coach over the years, and what advice would you give a younger coach based on things that have changed your style and outlook over the years? "I read where Erk Russell said, ‘Trees that bend with the wind last a lot longer than those who are rigid and do not bend.’ I have had to bite my tongue and allow our players to be looser at pre-game meals, looser in the locker room prior to the games. In the old days I got angry if I saw players talking or joking around at school on game day. I would jump all over them if they talked too loud at pre-game meals. I have had to relax that a little. I allow music in the locker room prior to the game. The players like it. They know how I feel. They respect how I feel. If it helps them relax and play better, let’s have the music. I still have my non-negotiables. My players know that when I talk, they listen. They don’t talk or move around when I’m talking. They know this and respect this. We are going to train year around in the weight room and work every day to break personal records and get ‘certified bulletproof.’ Oher teams might and can have a smarter head coach, but nobody, nobody, will outwork us in the weight room. I still believe in being in great physical shape. If needed, we could play a doubleheader on Friday nights.

“My advice [for younger coaches] is to learn under some great head and assistant coaches. Listen more, talk less. Football can be like a smorgasbord buffet, there are a lot of ways to do things. Find your niche, work at it, learn it, know it, be passionate about it, believe in it and stay the course. Too many coaches jump around doing something different every year. My coaching icons, Tom Osborne, Bear Bryant, Bobby Bowden, Wright Bazemore, were innovative but consistent. Remember, pros draft their talent, and colleges recruit their talent, but high schools must develop our talent. Work to make them bigger, faster, stronger. Systems don’t win, people do. Develop your players.”

