4 Questions with 247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell

1. What are you looking forward to seeing in the Jefferson-Oconee County game? “I picked this game because of two programs that have been very successful but have not had the opportunity to be on television as much as others. I am big on two factors – a great football atmosphere and players. This game was an easy choice for me. We locked this game in early.”

2. The best-known players on each side are probably Jefferson’s Sammy Brown and Oconee County’s Whit Weeks. What’s your assessment of them? “I think most will get their first look at both around the country on Friday night. Both are household names in the recruiting world, but not many have seen either play on live TV. I love the upside of both, I am very familiar with both families. Both players are really good kids, but they are really high-level football players. Sammy has the potential to finish as a top-five player in the country for the class of 2024. He checks every box as a prospect. Whit Weeks is big-time underrated. He did not do the camp circuit. He came to one MVP Camp to get a verified height and weight for his 247Sports profile, and he has let his tape do the talking for him. I will tell you this, he had committable offers when he made his decision, and that is what really matters at the end.” [Weeks is committed to LSU, where his brother West is a sophomore. Brown is uncommitted.]