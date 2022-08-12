4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents

Cedar Grove, Marist, Stephenson and Bainbridge had games canceled Thursday when their Miami-area opponents pulled out, leaving the Georgia schools scrambling to find replacements.
The three-game Georgia vs. Florida Battle of the Borders, scheduled for Aug. 27 at DeKalb County’s Hallford Stadium, is off. Scheduled to play were Norland vs. Marist, Edison vs. Cedar Grove and Hialeah vs. Stephenson.
In South Georgia, Bainbridge’s Aug. 19 home game and season opener against Miami Dade Christian won’t be played, and the Bearcats are hoping to get a replacement for that weekend.
Cedar Grove coach John Adams told GHSF Daily that he was close to getting a replacement opponent for Edison and could announce it Friday. Without one, the defending Class 3A champions would be left with only eight games, none before Sept. 2 at Westlake and only one in DeKalb County, a Nov. 4 game against Carver of Atlanta at Godfrey Stadium.
Marist and Stephenson could play each other that week, but while their coaches have talked, they have struck no deal. Each has two other open dates to offer.
DeKalb County officials haven’t confirmed the reason for the cancellations, but coaches and other sources indicate the Florida schools had issues with the DeKalb County contracts and couldn’t get local permission to travel.
