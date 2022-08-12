4 Florida schools cancel August games against Georgia opponents

The three-game Georgia vs. Florida Battle of the Borders, scheduled for Aug. 27 at DeKalb County’s Hallford Stadium, is off. Scheduled to play were Norland vs. Marist, Edison vs. Cedar Grove and Hialeah vs. Stephenson.

In South Georgia, Bainbridge’s Aug. 19 home game and season opener against Miami Dade Christian won’t be played, and the Bearcats are hoping to get a replacement for that weekend.