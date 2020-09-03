3A Blog: Sixth-ranked GAC steps up in class for Corky Kell opener

Senior Deymon Fleming Jr. will take over at quarterback after playing behind Jackson Hardy last season. Last season, Fleming was 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards and one touchdown.

The game, starting around 5 p.m., will be streamed on the NFHS Network and CBS-46 and broadcast on Peachtree TV in Atlanta.

Other top games include:

No. 5 Oconee County vs. Class 4A No. 10 North Oconee: This is the only meeting that the classification has between two ranked in-state opponents on the opening weekend. Oconee County used to share a region (8-4A) with the Titans and defeated North Oconee 35-7 for a region title last season. In 2018, North Oconee won 23-8. The teams have met six times, each winning three.

No. 2 Crisp County vs. Tift County: Crisp defeated Tift, a 7A program, 27-14 last season, and the state runner-up Cougars return most of their players. Crisp will play Class 6A Houston County next week before facing Class A Private No. 1 ELCA in Week 3.

No. 4 Sandy Creek at Northgate: Sandy Creek, a former 4A program, will begin its trek in 3A on the road at Northgate, a Class 5A team. Sandy Creek advanced to the semifinals last season before losing to eventual 4A champion Oconee County.

Class 3A Schedule: Week 1

1. Cedar Grove: Oct. 2 at Milton

2. Crisp County: Friday vs. Tift County

3. Peach County: Friday at No. 9 Phenix City, Ala.

4. Sandy Creek: Thursday at Northgate

5. Oconee County: Friday vs. Class 4A No. 10 North Oconee

6. Greater Atlanta Christian: Saturday vs. Denmark (Corky Kell Classic)

7. Hart County: Friday at North Hall

8. Pierce County: Friday vs. Brunswick

9. Burke County: Friday vs. Benedictine

10. Dawson County: Friday at Cass