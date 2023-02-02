GHSA Swimming State Championship Results From Wednesday

On the boys side, Walton captured the program’s fourth state title in school history, and first boys championship since the Raiders went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015. Walton’s depth was certainly on display Wednesday night as the boys placed top-three in five of the 11 events and followed up their county championship win with an impressive night at the state championships.

The top-rated swimmers in the state, Buford’s Benjamin Irwin (Navy-commit) and North Gwinnett’s Tristan DenBrok (UGA-commit) each won two events. DenBrok repeated as champion in the 200-yard (1:37.48) and 500-yard (4:20.75) freestyle events. Irwin placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (46.94) and 100-yard backstroke (46.91). Both swimmers truly finished their senior years off with a bang.