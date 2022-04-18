2022 Gymnastics State Championship Preview

Newnan’s run to the title was fueled by All-Around state champion Rubyln Goad. The Cougars have plenty of returning talent this year—including reigning beam state champion Mikalya Burton—and are currently ranked No. 2 in the latest statewide poll that came out April 12. Buford finished state runner-up this past year and is currently at the top of the poll with a 112.817 team score to Newnan’s 111.650. Carrollton is in a close third with 111.600 and is coming off a fourth-place finish last year. Carrollton had two seniors that missed last season with ACL injuries, but maintained their elite status with a group of underclassmen that will be back this season. This includes Abby Henry, who earned a third place finish in Beam last year with a 9.666 and Kalani Witherspoon—who scored a 9.783 on the Floor last year for a second-place finish. Buford’s Marisa Ashton is back for her senior season and finishing second in the all-around last year. Ashton scored a 9.850 in the vault for an individual third-place finish.

There are more metro Atlanta powerhouses that have been making noise over the last few seasons—including Forsyth Central and West Forsyth—which won three-straight state titles in 2017-19 before Newnan clinched the crown this past year