2021 GHSA Tennis State Championship Preview

The Class 5A finals features a matchup between McIntosh and Northview, with the Lady Chiefs looking to claim their first title in school history. Defending champs Cambridge will look to defend their spot at the top of Class 6A against a Johns Creek program searching for its first title since 2012. In the state’s highest classification, Walton returns to the finals after winning six straight from 2013-2018 to take on Lambert, who claimed the title in 2019, its first in school history.

For the Boys, North Gwinnett will be searching for its first state title in school history in the state’s highest classification. The Bulldogs will be paired up against Lambert, who took home its first title in 2017. In Class 6A, the Cambridge Bears will try to claim their first state title against a Johns Creek program that claimed the past two titles in the classification. Class 5A features a matchup between Woodward Academy and Grady. The War Eagles are no strangers to the finals and will be in search of their eighth title as the Knight’s try to bring home their first.

The Marist War Eagles had a dominant run in Class 4A from 2014-2017, winning all four state titles. The previous two titles, however, were won by the North Oconee Titans. Now, the two programs meet in this year’s finals to try and add another title to their names. In Class 3A, Westminster will take on Greater Atlanta Christian. Westminster, one of the most decorated programs in the state with 21 state titles, will try to deny the Spartans their eighth title, and first since 2015.

In 2019, the Class 3A title was won by Pace Academy with a 3-2 victory over Lovett. Now, both teams find themselves in the Class 2A finals, giving the Lions a shot at redemption against the Knights. After a runner-up finish in 2019, Seminole County returns to the Class A Public finals to take on Screven County, with both programs looking for their first state title in school history. In Class A Private, the Stratford Academy Eagles will look to defend their spot at the top against Wesleyan, and take home their fourth consecutive state title.

The girls will report to the courts at 8-8:30 a.m., with their competition starting at 9:00 a.m. The boys will report between 12-12:30 p.m., and will begin play at 1:00 p.m.