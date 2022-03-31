ajc logo
2021-22 AJC high school basketball boys all-state teams

March 13, 2021 Macon - Milton's Bruce Thornton (2) drives past Berkmar's JaÕRon Ford (right) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Milton won 52-47 over Berkmar. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

This is the 2021-22 high school basketball All-State boys team.

All-classification player of the year: Bruce Thornton, Milton

CLASS 7A

Player of the year: Bruce Thornton, Milton

Coach of the year: Jesse McMillan, Norcross

First team

G Stephon Castle, Newton, 6-6, Jr.

F Malique Ewin, Berkmar, 6-10, Sr.

W R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 6-7, Sr.

G London Johnson, Norcross, 6-4, Jr.

G Bruce Thornton, Milton, 6-1, Sr.

Second team

G Kanaan Carlyle, Milton, 6-2, Jr.

G Jakai Newton, Newton, 6-3, Jr.

G Jameel Rideout, Berkmar, 6-2, Sr.

F Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson, 6-9, Sr.

G Kami Young, Pebblebrook, 5-11, Sr.

Honorable mention: Ethan Davis, Collins Hill; Jerry Deng, Norcross; Tyrese Elliott, Grayson; Delrecco Gillespie, East Coweta; Damoni Harrison, Archer; Jake Mooney, West Forsyth; Izaiyah Nelson, Marietta; Brandon Rechsteiner, Etowah; Jaiun Simon, Pebblebrook; Asher Woods, Parkview; Andre Young, Pebblebrook

CLASS 6A

Player of the year: Frankquon Sherman, Grovetown

Coach of the year: Darren Douglas, Grovetown

First team

G Isaiah Collier, Wheeler, 6-3, Jr.

G Gaddis Heath, Westlake, 6-4, Sr.

W Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula, 6-6, Jr.

G/F Frankquon Sherman, Grovetown, 6-6, Jr.

G Alahn Sumler, Buford, 6-4, Sr.

Second team

G Raylan Barrion, Tucker, 6-1, Sr.

G Kyle Keener, Sequoyah, 6-1, Sr.

G Zocko Littleton, Osborne, 6-3, Sr.

F Jared Russo, River Ridge, 6-9, Sr.

G Dylan Wolle, Sequoyah, 6-3, Sr.

Honorable mention: Leslie Black, Statesboro; Cam Bleshoy, Pope; Cayden Charles, Allatoona; Cameron Edmonds, Valdosta; Malik Ferguson, Grovetown; Zion Fruster, Alexander; Tim James, Hughes; Josiah Lawson, Tucker; Peyton Marshall, Kell; Trevon Payton, Shiloh; Jalon Taylor, Buford; Sebastian Tidor, East Paulding

CLASS 5A

Player of the year: Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities

Coach of the year: Omari Forts, Tri-Cities

First team

G A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing, 6-6, Sr.

G Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Sr.

F Dylan Faulkner, Calhoun, 6-9, Jr.

G Chi Shannon, Chapel Hill, 6-6, Sr.

G David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing, 6-2, Jr.

Second team

G Chase Champion, Lithonia, 6-1, Sr.

G Eamonn Kenah, St. Pius, 6-5, Sr.

G Kenric Lanier, Decatur, 6-2, Jr.

G Kory Mincy, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Jr.

G Devon Rainey, Jonesboro, 6-3, Jr.

Honorable mention: Kaymen Brown, Jonesboro; Jayden Clark, Hiram; Chris Dorbor, Loganville; Spencer Elliott, St. Pius; Emeka Iloh, McIntosh; Peyton Law, Calhoun; Brigham Rogers, Blessed Trinity; Jaylen Sanford, Jones County; Shawn Walker, Walnut Grove; Christian Watkins, Woodland-Stockbridge; Tajh Williams, Veterans

CLASS 4A

Player of the year: Kaleb Banks, Fayette County

Coach of the year: Quantavias Allen, Spencer

First team

G Kaleb Banks, Fayette County, 6-9, Sr.

F Keshawn Evans, Druid Hills, 6-6, Sr.

G Domonik Henderson, Monroe, 6-3, Sr.

G/F Tycen McDaniels, Spencer, 6-6, Jr.

G Da’Avion Thomas, McDonough, 6-0, Jr.

Second team

G JoJo Bell, Central-Carrollton, 6-2, Sr.

G J.T. Fulkrod, Jefferson, 6-4, Sr.

G Amon McDowell, McDonough, 6-2, Jr.

F Effrin Smith, Westover, 6-4, Sr.

W DaeQuan Wright, Perry, 6-5, Sr.

Honorable mention: Toriano Bias, New Hampstead; Kashik Brown, Cedar Shoals; Quinn Damm, Marist; Saulamon Evans, Mays; Jesse Gaynes, Marist; Daveon Henderson, Westside-Macon; Christiaan Neely, Benedictine; Kennard Norris, Dougherty, 6-3, Sr.; Rudolph Satcher, Baldwin; Brody Scott, North Oconee; Charles Stone, Columbus

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Aidan Hadaway, LaFayette

Coach of the year: Lawrence Kelly, Cross Creek

First team

F D’ante Bass, Windsor Forest, 6-6, Sr.

G JaMichael Davis, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 6-2, Jr.

F Aidan Hadaway, LaFayette, 6-8, Sr.

F Antoine Lorick, Cross Creek, 6-7, Jr.

G Temarius Mathis, Peach County, 6-2, Sr.

Second team

G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-2, So.

G J.C. Curry, Hart County, 6-3, Sr.

G Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-5, Sr.

G Lavonta Ivery, Thomson 6-1, So.

F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, So.

Honorable mention: Qurahn Anderson, Windsor Forest; Antonio Baker, Johnson-Savannah; Tydrekis Braswell, Thomson; Jerald Colonel, Groves; Kyric Davis, Sumter County; Shamarrie Hugie, Beach; Brandon Kincaid, Salem; Vic Newsom, Sandy Creek; Keylan Rutledge, Franklin County; Jayden Pack, Cross Creek; Jadon Yeh, White County

CLASS 2A

Player of the year: Josh Reed, Pace Academy

Coach of the year: Jerry Hunter, Westside-Augusta

First team

G Kedar Bodie, Butler, 6-4, Sr.

F/C Khalon Hudson, Westside-Augusta, 6-5, Jr.

F Mason Lockhart, Columbia, 6-7, Sr.

G Connor McKay, Rabun County, 6-5, Sr.

F Josh Reed, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.

Second team

G Christen Anderson, 5-8, Lovett, So.

G Eren Banks, Putnam County, 6-2, Jr.

G Ty Dalley, Vidalia, 6-4, Sr.

F Jalexs Ewing, Westside-Augusta, 6-1, Jr.

G Travion Solomon, Northeast-Macon, 5-11, Sr.

Honorable mention: Dane Fisher, Model; Kendrell Glanton, Butler; Harris Jackson, Thomasville; Jaylon Johnson, Chattooga; James Nipper, Laney; Isaiah O’Neal, Heard County; Zion Powers, Woodville-Thompkins; Jabecckio Thomas, Washington County; Bryson Tiller, Pace Academy; AuMauri Tillman, Westside-Augusta; Kyle Walters, Lovett

CLASS A PRIVATE

Player of the year: Jalen Forrest, Greenforest Christian

Coach of the year: Rory Griffin, Greenforest Christian

First team

G/F Anthony Arrington, Galloway, 6-3, Sr.

F Tony Carpio, Providence Christian, 6-8, Sr.

G Jalen Forrest, Greenforest Christian, 6-3, Sr.

G Jay King, First Presbyterian, 6-2, Sr.

F Albert Wilson, North Cobb Christian, 6-6, Jr.

Second team

G Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage, 6-4, So.

G/F Micah Hoover, King’s Ridge Christian, 6-6, Jr.

G/F Patrick Shelley, Darlington, 6-4, Sr.

G Florian Tenebay, Greenforest Christian, 6-5, Sr.

G Micah Tucker, Mount Pisgah Christian, 6-1, Fr.

Honorable mention: Bilal Abdur-Rahman, W.D. Mohammed; Shaun Nichols, Heritage-Newnan; C.J. Brown, Walker; Gai Choi, Greenforest Christian; Josh Dixon, North Cobb Christian; Cam Ellis, St. Anne-Pacelli; Isaac Martin, King’s Ridge Christian; Dayyan O’Neal, Calvary Day; Keith Williams, Mount Vernon; Kymel Williams, Athens Academy; Malachi Winter, Mount Pisgah Christian

CLASS A PUBLIC

Player of the year: Lorenzo Johnson, Warren County

Coach of the year: Kenyatta Bennett, Drew Charter

First team

G Collin Crowder, Towns County, 6-2, Sr.

F Zion Davis, Dublin, 6-2, Sr.

G Lorenzo Johnson, Warren County, 6-1, Sr.

G K.J. Reid, Social Circle, 6-2, Sr.

F Cedric Taylor, Drew Charter, 6-5, Jr.

Second team

G Tyrhell Branch, Social Circle, 5-11, Sr.

G Jalen Hall, Dooly County, 6-1, Jr.

G Authur Johnson, Bowdon, 5-9, Jr.

G JaKobe Strozier, Drew Charter, 6-4, Sr.

F Tellies Wiley, Calhoun County, 6-2, Sr.

Honorable mention: Quay Ashley, Dublin; Elijah Coleman, Portal; Dejuan Enocher, Calhoun County; Malik Drinic, Armuchee; Cam Gaither, Social Circle; Dexter Holloman, Chattahoochee County; Tra Jackson, Manchester; Cam Johnson, Drew Charter; Cam Long, Manchester; Deonte Lowe, Hancock Central; Nick Woodard, Taylor County

