2021-22 AJC high school basketball boys all-state teams

This is the 2021-22 high school basketball All-State boys team.
All-classification player of the year: Bruce Thornton, Milton
CLASS 7A
Player of the year: Bruce Thornton, Milton
Coach of the year: Jesse McMillan, Norcross
First team
G Stephon Castle, Newton, 6-6, Jr.
F Malique Ewin, Berkmar, 6-10, Sr.
W R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 6-7, Sr.
G London Johnson, Norcross, 6-4, Jr.
G Bruce Thornton, Milton, 6-1, Sr.
Second team
G Kanaan Carlyle, Milton, 6-2, Jr.
G Jakai Newton, Newton, 6-3, Jr.
G Jameel Rideout, Berkmar, 6-2, Sr.
F Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson, 6-9, Sr.
G Kami Young, Pebblebrook, 5-11, Sr.
Honorable mention: Ethan Davis, Collins Hill; Jerry Deng, Norcross; Tyrese Elliott, Grayson; Delrecco Gillespie, East Coweta; Damoni Harrison, Archer; Jake Mooney, West Forsyth; Izaiyah Nelson, Marietta; Brandon Rechsteiner, Etowah; Jaiun Simon, Pebblebrook; Asher Woods, Parkview; Andre Young, Pebblebrook
CLASS 6A
Player of the year: Frankquon Sherman, Grovetown
Coach of the year: Darren Douglas, Grovetown
First team
G Isaiah Collier, Wheeler, 6-3, Jr.
G Gaddis Heath, Westlake, 6-4, Sr.
W Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula, 6-6, Jr.
G/F Frankquon Sherman, Grovetown, 6-6, Jr.
G Alahn Sumler, Buford, 6-4, Sr.
Second team
G Raylan Barrion, Tucker, 6-1, Sr.
G Kyle Keener, Sequoyah, 6-1, Sr.
G Zocko Littleton, Osborne, 6-3, Sr.
F Jared Russo, River Ridge, 6-9, Sr.
G Dylan Wolle, Sequoyah, 6-3, Sr.
Honorable mention: Leslie Black, Statesboro; Cam Bleshoy, Pope; Cayden Charles, Allatoona; Cameron Edmonds, Valdosta; Malik Ferguson, Grovetown; Zion Fruster, Alexander; Tim James, Hughes; Josiah Lawson, Tucker; Peyton Marshall, Kell; Trevon Payton, Shiloh; Jalon Taylor, Buford; Sebastian Tidor, East Paulding
CLASS 5A
Player of the year: Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities
Coach of the year: Omari Forts, Tri-Cities
First team
G A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing, 6-6, Sr.
G Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Sr.
F Dylan Faulkner, Calhoun, 6-9, Jr.
G Chi Shannon, Chapel Hill, 6-6, Sr.
G David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing, 6-2, Jr.
Second team
G Chase Champion, Lithonia, 6-1, Sr.
G Eamonn Kenah, St. Pius, 6-5, Sr.
G Kenric Lanier, Decatur, 6-2, Jr.
G Kory Mincy, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Jr.
G Devon Rainey, Jonesboro, 6-3, Jr.
Honorable mention: Kaymen Brown, Jonesboro; Jayden Clark, Hiram; Chris Dorbor, Loganville; Spencer Elliott, St. Pius; Emeka Iloh, McIntosh; Peyton Law, Calhoun; Brigham Rogers, Blessed Trinity; Jaylen Sanford, Jones County; Shawn Walker, Walnut Grove; Christian Watkins, Woodland-Stockbridge; Tajh Williams, Veterans
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Kaleb Banks, Fayette County
Coach of the year: Quantavias Allen, Spencer
First team
G Kaleb Banks, Fayette County, 6-9, Sr.
F Keshawn Evans, Druid Hills, 6-6, Sr.
G Domonik Henderson, Monroe, 6-3, Sr.
G/F Tycen McDaniels, Spencer, 6-6, Jr.
G Da’Avion Thomas, McDonough, 6-0, Jr.
Second team
G JoJo Bell, Central-Carrollton, 6-2, Sr.
G J.T. Fulkrod, Jefferson, 6-4, Sr.
G Amon McDowell, McDonough, 6-2, Jr.
F Effrin Smith, Westover, 6-4, Sr.
W DaeQuan Wright, Perry, 6-5, Sr.
Honorable mention: Toriano Bias, New Hampstead; Kashik Brown, Cedar Shoals; Quinn Damm, Marist; Saulamon Evans, Mays; Jesse Gaynes, Marist; Daveon Henderson, Westside-Macon; Christiaan Neely, Benedictine; Kennard Norris, Dougherty, 6-3, Sr.; Rudolph Satcher, Baldwin; Brody Scott, North Oconee; Charles Stone, Columbus
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Aidan Hadaway, LaFayette
Coach of the year: Lawrence Kelly, Cross Creek
First team
F D’ante Bass, Windsor Forest, 6-6, Sr.
G JaMichael Davis, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 6-2, Jr.
F Aidan Hadaway, LaFayette, 6-8, Sr.
F Antoine Lorick, Cross Creek, 6-7, Jr.
G Temarius Mathis, Peach County, 6-2, Sr.
Second team
G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-2, So.
G J.C. Curry, Hart County, 6-3, Sr.
G Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-5, Sr.
G Lavonta Ivery, Thomson 6-1, So.
F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, So.
Honorable mention: Qurahn Anderson, Windsor Forest; Antonio Baker, Johnson-Savannah; Tydrekis Braswell, Thomson; Jerald Colonel, Groves; Kyric Davis, Sumter County; Shamarrie Hugie, Beach; Brandon Kincaid, Salem; Vic Newsom, Sandy Creek; Keylan Rutledge, Franklin County; Jayden Pack, Cross Creek; Jadon Yeh, White County
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Josh Reed, Pace Academy
Coach of the year: Jerry Hunter, Westside-Augusta
First team
G Kedar Bodie, Butler, 6-4, Sr.
F/C Khalon Hudson, Westside-Augusta, 6-5, Jr.
F Mason Lockhart, Columbia, 6-7, Sr.
G Connor McKay, Rabun County, 6-5, Sr.
F Josh Reed, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.
Second team
G Christen Anderson, 5-8, Lovett, So.
G Eren Banks, Putnam County, 6-2, Jr.
G Ty Dalley, Vidalia, 6-4, Sr.
F Jalexs Ewing, Westside-Augusta, 6-1, Jr.
G Travion Solomon, Northeast-Macon, 5-11, Sr.
Honorable mention: Dane Fisher, Model; Kendrell Glanton, Butler; Harris Jackson, Thomasville; Jaylon Johnson, Chattooga; James Nipper, Laney; Isaiah O’Neal, Heard County; Zion Powers, Woodville-Thompkins; Jabecckio Thomas, Washington County; Bryson Tiller, Pace Academy; AuMauri Tillman, Westside-Augusta; Kyle Walters, Lovett
CLASS A PRIVATE
Player of the year: Jalen Forrest, Greenforest Christian
Coach of the year: Rory Griffin, Greenforest Christian
First team
G/F Anthony Arrington, Galloway, 6-3, Sr.
F Tony Carpio, Providence Christian, 6-8, Sr.
G Jalen Forrest, Greenforest Christian, 6-3, Sr.
G Jay King, First Presbyterian, 6-2, Sr.
F Albert Wilson, North Cobb Christian, 6-6, Jr.
Second team
G Jax Abernathy, Christian Heritage, 6-4, So.
G/F Micah Hoover, King’s Ridge Christian, 6-6, Jr.
G/F Patrick Shelley, Darlington, 6-4, Sr.
G Florian Tenebay, Greenforest Christian, 6-5, Sr.
G Micah Tucker, Mount Pisgah Christian, 6-1, Fr.
Honorable mention: Bilal Abdur-Rahman, W.D. Mohammed; Shaun Nichols, Heritage-Newnan; C.J. Brown, Walker; Gai Choi, Greenforest Christian; Josh Dixon, North Cobb Christian; Cam Ellis, St. Anne-Pacelli; Isaac Martin, King’s Ridge Christian; Dayyan O’Neal, Calvary Day; Keith Williams, Mount Vernon; Kymel Williams, Athens Academy; Malachi Winter, Mount Pisgah Christian
CLASS A PUBLIC
Player of the year: Lorenzo Johnson, Warren County
Coach of the year: Kenyatta Bennett, Drew Charter
First team
G Collin Crowder, Towns County, 6-2, Sr.
F Zion Davis, Dublin, 6-2, Sr.
G Lorenzo Johnson, Warren County, 6-1, Sr.
G K.J. Reid, Social Circle, 6-2, Sr.
F Cedric Taylor, Drew Charter, 6-5, Jr.
Second team
G Tyrhell Branch, Social Circle, 5-11, Sr.
G Jalen Hall, Dooly County, 6-1, Jr.
G Authur Johnson, Bowdon, 5-9, Jr.
G JaKobe Strozier, Drew Charter, 6-4, Sr.
F Tellies Wiley, Calhoun County, 6-2, Sr.
Honorable mention: Quay Ashley, Dublin; Elijah Coleman, Portal; Dejuan Enocher, Calhoun County; Malik Drinic, Armuchee; Cam Gaither, Social Circle; Dexter Holloman, Chattahoochee County; Tra Jackson, Manchester; Cam Johnson, Drew Charter; Cam Long, Manchester; Deonte Lowe, Hancock Central; Nick Woodard, Taylor County