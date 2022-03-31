ajc logo
2021-22 AJC high school basketball boys all-metro teams

March 10, 2022 Macon - Tri-Cities' head coach Omari Forts and players celebrate their victory over Eagle's Landing during the 2022 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAA Boys Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Tri-Cities won 67-59 over Eagle's Landing. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

BOYS

ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON

Player of the year: Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities

Coach of the year: Omari Forts, Tri-Cities

First team

G Christian Anderson, Lovett, 5-8, So.

G/F Anthony Arrington, Galloway, 6-3, Sr.

G Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Sr.

G Gaddis Heath, Westlake, 6-4, Sr.

F Josh Reed, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.

Second team

G Kobe Davis, Hughes, 6-0, Sr.

F Tim James Jr., Hughes, 6-5, Sr.

F Jalal McKie, Westlake, 6-5, Sr.

G Kory Mincy, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Jr.

F Cedric Taylor, Drew Charter, 6-6, Jr.

Honorable mention: JaKobe Strozier, Drew Charter; Saulamon Evans, Mays; Mitchell Taylor, Westlake; Bryson Tiller, Pace Academy; Kyle Walters, Lovett

COBB

Player of the year: Kami Young, Pebblebrook

Coach of the year: Greg Moultrie, Hillgrove

First team

G Cayden Charles, Allatoona, 6-3, Sr.

G Isaiah Collier, Wheeler, 6-3, Jr.

G Zocko Littleton, Osborne, 6-3, Sr.

F Jaiun Simon, Pebblebrook, 6-6, Jr.

G Kami Young, Pebblebrook, 5-11, Sr.

Second team

F Airious Bailey, McEachern, 6-8, So.

C Peyton Marshall, Kell, 7-0, So.

F Izaiyah Nelson, Marietta, 6-9, Sr.

G Andre Young, Pebblebrook, 6-0, Sr.

F Albert Wilson, North Cobb Christian, 6-6, Jr.

Honorable mention: Cam Bleshoy, Pope; Christian Carroll, Osborne; Michael Jacobs, McEachern; Arrinten Page, Wheeler; Jeremiah Wilkinson, Hillgrove

DEKALB

Player of the year: Keshawn Evans, Druid Hills

Coach of the year: Antoine Stroud, Druid Hills

First team

G Raylan Barrion, Tucker, 6-1, Sr.

F Keshawn Evans, Druid Hills, 6-6, Sr.

G Jalen Forrest, Greenforest Christian, 6-3, Sr.

G Eamonn Kenah, St. Pius, 6-5, Sr.

F Mason Lockhart, Columbia, 6-7, Sr.

Second team

G Chase Champion, Lithonia, 6-1, Sr.

F Spencer Elliott, St. Pius, 6-9, Jr.

G Jesse Gaynes, Marist, 5-10, Jr.

G Kenric Lanier, Decatur, 6-2, Jr.

G Florian Tenebay, Greenforest Christian, 6-5, Sr.

Honorable mention: Bilal Abdur-Rahm, W.D. Mohammed; Josiah Lawson, Tucker; Quinn Damm, Marist; Jordan Sanders, Southwest DeKalb; Christian Kenerly, Redan

GWINNETT

Player of the year: R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett

Coach of the year: Jesse McMillan, Norcross

First team

F Malique Ewin, Berkmar, 6-10, Sr.

W R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 6-7, Sr.

G London Johnson, Norcross, 6-4, Jr.

F Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula, 6-5, Jr.

F Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson, 6-9, Sr.

Second team

F Jerry Deng, Norcross, 6-7, Sr.

G Tyrese Elliott, Grayson, 6-1, Sr.

G Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-5, Sr.

G Jameel Rideout, Berkmar, 6-2, Sr.

G Alahn Sumler, Buford, 6-4, Sr.

Honorable mention: Tony Carpio, Providence Christian; Ethan Davis, Collins Hill; Damoni Harrison, Archer; Trevon Payton, Shiloh; Asher Woods, Parkview

NORTH FULTON

Player of the year: Bruce Thornton, Milton

Coach of the year: Bob Martin, King’s Ridge Christian

First team

G Karris Bilal, Riverwood, 6-3, So.

G Kanaan Carlyle, Milton, 6-2, Jr.

G Chase Cormier, Milton, 6-2, Sr.

F Brigham Rogers, Blessed Trinity, 6-9, Jr.

G Bruce Thornton, Milton, 6-1, Sr.

Second team

G/F Micah Hoover, King’s Ridge Christian, 6-6, Jr.

F Wade Kahl, Centennial, 6-8, Sr.

G Isaac Martin, King’s Ridge Christian, 6-1, Jr.

G Micah Tucker, Mount Pisgah Christian, 6-1, Fr.

C Keith Williams, Mount Vernon, 6-8, Jr.

Honorable mention: Abdulh Diaby, Centennial; Jackson Kemp, Roswell; Jase McCullough, St. Francis; Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’; Malachi Winter, Mount Pisgah Christian

SOUTHSIDE

Player of the year: Kaleb Banks, Fayette County

Coach of the year: Joey Jerome, Heritage-Newnan

First team

G Kaleb Banks, Fayette County, 6-9, Sr.

G A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing, 6-6, Sr.

F Delrecco Gillespie, East Coweta, 6-7, Sr.

G Da’Avion Thomas, McDonough, 6-0, Jr.

G David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing, 6-2, Jr.

Second team

G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-2, So.

G Kaymen Brown, Jonesboro, 6-4, Sr.

G Amon McDowell, McDonough, 6-2, Jr.

G Devon Rainey, Jonesboro, 6-3, Jr.

F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, So.

Honorable mention: Vic Newsom, Sandy Creek; Shaun Nichols, Heritage-Newnan; Emeka Iloh, McIntosh; Bryson Ogletree, Mundy’s Mill; Christian Watkins, Woodland-Stockbridge

