2021-22 AJC high school basketball boys all-metro teams

BOYS
ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON
Player of the year: Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities
Coach of the year: Omari Forts, Tri-Cities
First team
G Christian Anderson, Lovett, 5-8, So.
G/F Anthony Arrington, Galloway, 6-3, Sr.
G Simeon Cottle, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Sr.
G Gaddis Heath, Westlake, 6-4, Sr.
F Josh Reed, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.
Second team
G Kobe Davis, Hughes, 6-0, Sr.
F Tim James Jr., Hughes, 6-5, Sr.
F Jalal McKie, Westlake, 6-5, Sr.
G Kory Mincy, Tri-Cities, 6-1, Jr.
F Cedric Taylor, Drew Charter, 6-6, Jr.
Honorable mention: JaKobe Strozier, Drew Charter; Saulamon Evans, Mays; Mitchell Taylor, Westlake; Bryson Tiller, Pace Academy; Kyle Walters, Lovett
COBB
Player of the year: Kami Young, Pebblebrook
Coach of the year: Greg Moultrie, Hillgrove
First team
G Cayden Charles, Allatoona, 6-3, Sr.
G Isaiah Collier, Wheeler, 6-3, Jr.
G Zocko Littleton, Osborne, 6-3, Sr.
F Jaiun Simon, Pebblebrook, 6-6, Jr.
G Kami Young, Pebblebrook, 5-11, Sr.
Second team
F Airious Bailey, McEachern, 6-8, So.
C Peyton Marshall, Kell, 7-0, So.
F Izaiyah Nelson, Marietta, 6-9, Sr.
G Andre Young, Pebblebrook, 6-0, Sr.
F Albert Wilson, North Cobb Christian, 6-6, Jr.
Honorable mention: Cam Bleshoy, Pope; Christian Carroll, Osborne; Michael Jacobs, McEachern; Arrinten Page, Wheeler; Jeremiah Wilkinson, Hillgrove
DEKALB
Player of the year: Keshawn Evans, Druid Hills
Coach of the year: Antoine Stroud, Druid Hills
First team
G Raylan Barrion, Tucker, 6-1, Sr.
F Keshawn Evans, Druid Hills, 6-6, Sr.
G Jalen Forrest, Greenforest Christian, 6-3, Sr.
G Eamonn Kenah, St. Pius, 6-5, Sr.
F Mason Lockhart, Columbia, 6-7, Sr.
Second team
G Chase Champion, Lithonia, 6-1, Sr.
F Spencer Elliott, St. Pius, 6-9, Jr.
G Jesse Gaynes, Marist, 5-10, Jr.
G Kenric Lanier, Decatur, 6-2, Jr.
G Florian Tenebay, Greenforest Christian, 6-5, Sr.
Honorable mention: Bilal Abdur-Rahm, W.D. Mohammed; Josiah Lawson, Tucker; Quinn Damm, Marist; Jordan Sanders, Southwest DeKalb; Christian Kenerly, Redan
GWINNETT
Player of the year: R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett
Coach of the year: Jesse McMillan, Norcross
First team
F Malique Ewin, Berkmar, 6-10, Sr.
W R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 6-7, Sr.
G London Johnson, Norcross, 6-4, Jr.
F Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula, 6-5, Jr.
F Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson, 6-9, Sr.
Second team
F Jerry Deng, Norcross, 6-7, Sr.
G Tyrese Elliott, Grayson, 6-1, Sr.
G Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-5, Sr.
G Jameel Rideout, Berkmar, 6-2, Sr.
G Alahn Sumler, Buford, 6-4, Sr.
Honorable mention: Tony Carpio, Providence Christian; Ethan Davis, Collins Hill; Damoni Harrison, Archer; Trevon Payton, Shiloh; Asher Woods, Parkview
NORTH FULTON
Player of the year: Bruce Thornton, Milton
Coach of the year: Bob Martin, King’s Ridge Christian
First team
G Karris Bilal, Riverwood, 6-3, So.
G Kanaan Carlyle, Milton, 6-2, Jr.
G Chase Cormier, Milton, 6-2, Sr.
F Brigham Rogers, Blessed Trinity, 6-9, Jr.
G Bruce Thornton, Milton, 6-1, Sr.
Second team
G/F Micah Hoover, King’s Ridge Christian, 6-6, Jr.
F Wade Kahl, Centennial, 6-8, Sr.
G Isaac Martin, King’s Ridge Christian, 6-1, Jr.
G Micah Tucker, Mount Pisgah Christian, 6-1, Fr.
C Keith Williams, Mount Vernon, 6-8, Jr.
Honorable mention: Abdulh Diaby, Centennial; Jackson Kemp, Roswell; Jase McCullough, St. Francis; Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’; Malachi Winter, Mount Pisgah Christian
SOUTHSIDE
Player of the year: Kaleb Banks, Fayette County
Coach of the year: Joey Jerome, Heritage-Newnan
First team
G Kaleb Banks, Fayette County, 6-9, Sr.
G A.J. Barnes, Eagle’s Landing, 6-6, Sr.
F Delrecco Gillespie, East Coweta, 6-7, Sr.
G Da’Avion Thomas, McDonough, 6-0, Jr.
G David Thomas, Eagle’s Landing, 6-2, Jr.
Second team
G Amari Brown, Sandy Creek, 6-2, So.
G Kaymen Brown, Jonesboro, 6-4, Sr.
G Amon McDowell, McDonough, 6-2, Jr.
G Devon Rainey, Jonesboro, 6-3, Jr.
F Micah Smith, Sandy Creek, 6-8, So.
Honorable mention: Vic Newsom, Sandy Creek; Shaun Nichols, Heritage-Newnan; Emeka Iloh, McIntosh; Bryson Ogletree, Mundy’s Mill; Christian Watkins, Woodland-Stockbridge