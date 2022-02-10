10 former Georgia high school players in Super Bowl

Ten former Georgia high school football players, one head coach and one assistant coach are participating in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
Each of the 10 players are the first from their schools ever to play in a Super Bowl.
They are Von Bell (Ridgeland), Trey Hill (Houston County), Mike Hilton (Sandy Creek), Cameron Sample (Shiloh), D’Ante Smith (Grovetown) and C.J. Uzomah (North Gwinnett for the Bengals and Tremayne Anchrum (McEachern), Leonard Floyd (Dodge County), Grant Haley (Lovett) and Ernest Jones (Ware County).
The 10 represent the third-most Georgia players in a Super Bowl. There were 12 in the Super Bowls for the 2015 season (Panthers vs. Broncos) and 1998 season (Falcons vs. Broncos).
Rams head coach Sean McVay, a former Marist quarterback, is making his second Super Bowl appearance. He also led the Rams to the 2018 season Super Bowl, which the Rams lost to the Patriots.
Thomas Brown, formerly of Tucker High, is the Rams’ running backs coach and assistant head coach.
Former Georgia players have appeared in every Super Bowl except one. That was Super Bowl II in 1968 (1967 season).
Past Georgia head coaches in the Super Bowl include Dan Reeves (Americus), Ken Whisenhunt (Richmond Academy) and Sam Wyche (North Fulton). No Georgia head coach has won a Super Bowl.
