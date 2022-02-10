10 former Georgia high school players in Super Bowl

Each of the 10 players are the first from their schools ever to play in a Super Bowl.

They are Von Bell (Ridgeland), Trey Hill (Houston County), Mike Hilton (Sandy Creek), Cameron Sample (Shiloh), D’Ante Smith (Grovetown) and C.J. Uzomah (North Gwinnett for the Bengals and Tremayne Anchrum (McEachern), Leonard Floyd (Dodge County), Grant Haley (Lovett) and Ernest Jones (Ware County).