10 candidates for 2023 Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame class

*Deon Grant, Josey: Grant won a high school state title (1995), a college national title (1997) and a Super Bowl (2011), an unmatched feat for a Georgia high school player. He was the AJC’s Class 3A defensive player of the year in 1995, when he had 14 receptions as a tight end and eight interceptions as a defensive back and led Josey to its first and only state title. Josey remains the only Augusta public school with a state title in the past 50 years. Grant was a two-time first-team all-state player and a 1996 Parade and USA Today All-American. Grant was a consensus All-American at Tennessee and played 11 NFL seasons.

*Ernie Green, Spencer: Six of the 2022 inductees played in the Georgia Interscholastic Association during segregation. There are many more where those came from, and the best might be Green. Known as the fullback who opened holes for Jim Brown with the Cleveland Browns, Green was outstanding in his own right with 5,240 yards from scrimmage and two Pro Bowl appearances over a seven-year career. Green and Brown were the starting backfield in the 1964 NFL championship game, which Cleveland won. This is a high school hall of fame, and Green shines in that category, too, as a star runner on Spencer’s 1956 championship team and 1957 runner-up. Green played at Louisville and was the team’s leading rusher twice. Green, 84, became a successful businessman in Dayton, Ohio.

*Mackel Harris, Americus: Harris, a state-champion sprinter with 9.3-second speed over 100 yards, was the star of Americus’ 1974 and 1975 Class 2A championship teams that went 28-0. He made first-team all-state on both. The 1975 team shut out 13 of 14 opponents, and Harris averaged 12 tackles per game and was named the AJC’s Lineman of the Year, although he was a linebacker. Harris was a four-year starter at Georgia Tech. He never played in the NFL.

*Jamal Lewis, Douglass: Lewis rushed for more than 10,000 yards in a nine-year NFL career and topped 2,000 yards in 2003, and those watching him in high school might’ve seen it coming. He played for an Atlanta city school that hadn’t had much recent success and brought it to relevance in Georgia’s highest class when he rushed for 4,879 yards over three seasons. He ran for 1,713 yards in 12 games as a senior, when Douglass won a region title and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 1978. Douglass and Lewis gave eventual Class 4A champion Southwest DeKalb and Quincy Carter their only loss. Lewis rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Florida-Georgia All-Star Game when it was in its heyday. Lewis was the SEC’s freshman of the year at Tennessee and overcame a knee injury to become the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

*Hutson Mason, Lassiter: Perhaps no other single player demonstrated the effectiveness of the pure spread offense in this state better than Mason, whose world changed when Chip Lindsay became head coach of unsuspecting Lassiter in 2008. Lindsey got rid of Lassiter’s run-style offense and inserted four wide receivers and put Hutson in the shotgun as trigger man. In two years, Mason passed for 8,265 yards and 85 touchdowns. He was the Gatorade and GSWA state player of the year in 2009, when he led a program that had never won a region title to a 12-1 finish in the highest classification. Mason’s 4,560 yards passing as a senior were 800 more than any Georgia quarterback before him. Mason, now a sports commentator at Atlanta’s 680 the Fan, started one season at Georgia and didn’t play in the NFL.

*Everett Strupper, Riverside Military: The 2022 class shined a light on legendary old-timers such as Bob McWhorter, the state’s first real football star, and Clint Castleberry, a Heisman Trophy finalist as a Georgia Tech freshman who was killed in World War II and got a posthumous standing ovation at Saturday’s ceremony. Another of those forgotten heroes is Strupper, a partially deaf athlete who starred for Georgia’s best high school team in 1913 and became the first former Georgia high school player to become a consensus college All-American. Strupper’s high school coach said of his 5-foot-7 halfback: “He is a splendid broken-field runner, running as well to either side of the line. He is a good thrower of forward passes and a deadly tackler. In another year he will make some college a valuable man.” Strupper became a three-year starter at Georgia Tech, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 24-0-2 record and the 1917 national title. Tech’s 1917 club was the South’s first great college team. Strupper could read sign language but hear only shouts, so Tech’s center snapped the ball on Strupper’s counts instead of the quarterback’s. After his playing days, Strupper went into banking and became the first president of the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.

