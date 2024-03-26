10 basketball coaches inducted into new GBCA HOF

Each received a jacket and ring at ceremonies Saturday at Gateway Arena, which was the site for the GBCA’s four all-star games.

“This is a huge step for us not just as an association but as a state to pinpoint some of the great coaches in Georgia,’’ said GBCA president Allen Whitehart, also the boys coach at Milton. “When you look at some of their bios, they’ve had astronomical impacts not just to basketball but in their communities.’’

Whitehart said the inductions would be an annual event and envisioned eventually adding to the Hall of Fame with players.

Inductees:

Ron Bradley – State’s all-time leader in wins (1,372) in a 49-year career spanning eight high schools. Bradley won 1,019 games as a boys coach and 353 as a girls coach.

Alvin Copeland – Won 881 games and boys state championship in 1975, 1981, 1982, 1985 and 2002 in 39 seasons (1973-2011) as head coach at Northeast in Macon.

Charles Cooper – Career record of 1,009-428 coaching girls at Morven, Brooks County, Suwanee and Lowndes His1977-80 Lowndes teams won 124 straight games and four state championships in the highest class.

Aaron Geter – Won 10 boys state titles at Wilkinson County in 20 seasons with a 553-72 record. Most state championship of any boys coach since World War II.

Angie Hembree – Won 529 games and girls state titles in the highest classification in 2001, 2002 and 2005 at Collins Hill and 2010, 2011 and 2015 at Norcross. Was high school coach for WNBA stars Maya Moore of Collins Hill and Diamond DeShields of Norcross.

Eddie Martin – Career record of 852-263 with nine boys state titles. Only coach in Georgia history with at least two championships at three schools (Norcross, Greater Atlanta Christian, Buford). Coach of NBA players Malcolm Brogdon, Gani Lawal, Jeremy Lamb and Al-Farouq Aminu.

Rufus McDuffie – More than 600 career victories with boys state titles in 1990, 1991, 1998, 1999 and 1991 at Mitchell-Baker. Also coached at Washington County (2002-06) and Valdosta (2006-11).

Jesse McLeod – Won girls state championships at Seminole County in 1984, 1987 and 1989. Career record of 589-216.

Matt Troutman – Led Taylor County’s girls teams for 40 seasons. Finished with 911 wins and state titles in 1988, 1992, 1994, 1995, 2003 and 2015

Joe Williams – Career record of 1,015-204. Won state titles in 1978 (Clay County) and 1986, 2004, 2005 (Randolph-Clay). Teams had 90-game winning streak from 2004 to 2006. Coached NBA player Donnell Harvey.