Georgia Tech starting pitcher Brett Thomas reacts after giving up a grand slam to UNC Wilmington’s Bryan Arendt (not pictured) as UNC Wilmington’s Jan Croom rounds third base for one of the four runs during the second inning in the NCAA division I baseball Athens Regional at Foley Field, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Athens, Ga. The Jackets lost 9-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)