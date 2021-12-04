SEC Championship game: Georgia vs. Alabama
Georgia's season so far
(Bulldogs are 12-0)
• Game 1: Georgia 10, Clemson 3
• Game 2: Georgia 56, Alabama-Birmingham 7
• Game 3: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13
• Game 4: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0
• Game 5: Georgia 37, Arkansas 0
• Game 6: Georgia 34, Auburn 10
• Game 7: Georgia 30, Kentucky 13
• Game 8: Georgia 34, Florida 7
• Game 9: Georgia 43, Missouri 6
• Game 10: Georgia 41, Tennessee 17
• Game 11: Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7
• Game 12: Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0