SEC Championship game: Georgia vs. Alabama


Georgia's season so far

(Bulldogs are 12-0)

Game 1: Georgia 10, Clemson 3

Game 2: Georgia 56, Alabama-Birmingham 7

Game 3: Georgia 40, South Carolina 13

Game 4: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

Game 5: Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Game 6: Georgia 34, Auburn 10

Game 7: Georgia 30, Kentucky 13

Game 8: Georgia 34, Florida 7

Game 9: Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Game 10: Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

Game 11: Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

Game 12: Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0



