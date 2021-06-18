Injuries defining NBA playoffs - what might that mean for Hawks?

It’s always the way of any competition more physically strenuous than chess that injuries play a role. This NBA postseason seems to be taking that to an extreme.

For instance, in the East, where the Hawks live, the Brooklyn Nets are short-staffed because of an ankle injury to Kyrie Irving. James Harden hasn’t been himself trying to play through hamstring woes. The Big Three there – add Kevin Durant – have played together only eight games this season because of their various pains. They have a viable excuse in their back pocket should they not get past Milwaukee.

And in the Hawks series against Philadelphia, the overarching question is which Joel Embiid (knee) will we see day-over-day? The unstoppable freight train in 76ers colors? Or the hobbled big man with all the spring and stability of a two-legged barstool?

The all-seeing, all-knowing James has laid the injury outbreak at the manicured feet of league leadership and the decision to play a condensed season over an even more condensed schedule. Too many games played with too little rest, said the fellow whose L.A. Lakers couldn’t overcome assorted lower body injuries to Anthony Davis in the first round. It’s all the fault of uncaring capitalism, said the earner of $39 million this season.

It required three installments over the limited framework of Twitter for James to get his point across.

I’ll summarize for you:

I told you so.

Don’t you miss me now?

The league countered with its own assertion that the injury rate this season was down a little from the COVID warped season before and in line with the last five years. But, no doubt, injured marquee names like Boston’s Jaylen Brown (wrist), the Clippers Kawhi Leonard (sprained knee), Utah’s Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) have made that high class of player seem more vulnerable.

Let’s get practical here, with the only question that matters locally: How is any of this likely to affect the Hawks?

The Hawks had their share and more of injury issues all year and can only hope they purged themselves of that plague in advance of the postseason. Can’t say that for sure, because every future flight to the basket comes with the threat re-entry poses to any number of joints and ligaments.

Of course, they still miss De’Andre Hunter (knee) and all the promise he brings to both ends of the floor. But everyone still playing is grappling with the consequences of a hard season. In relative terms, the Hawks are in better shape than many (find some wood to knock on, immediately).

The right-thinking never wish injury upon an opponent – the cheers from the Hawks crowd when Embiid appeared to tweak his knee in Game Three embarrassed everyone in attendance and invited Karma’s cold vengeance.

On the other hand, if by chance injuries line up in such a way to make the your path more promising, you have no choice but to try to take advantage. It is the natural, uncompromising law of sport.