Georgia-Clemson: Which has the most to lose?

What Clemson stands to lose: The only game on the schedule against an opponent with teeth.

The great and powerful Paul Finebaum floats the contention that the Tigers, because of their relatively unheralded ACC schedule, may not have the ability to rehab their reputation and prove themselves playoff worthy after a loss to Georgia. On one show or another that he does, Finebaum said, “If Clemson loses to Georgia in that opener, where do they go for another big win? They don’t have any other options. They could find themselves in trouble.”

Georgia is the only opponent on its schedule that appears in the preseason AP Top 25. Most have come to expect Clemson going on to win the ACC by acclimation. What does it mean if the Tigers only do the least that is expected of them?

On such a view hangs the notion that Clemson has the most to lose. And a team that has been to six consecutive College Football Playoffs had best be very concerned about its first impression of 2021. That should be enough to give Dabo Swinney his first worry line.

But I would disagree.

What Georgia stands to lose: the kind of game the Bulldogs need only as much as the heart needs blood, or a diva needs applause.

The narrative that the Bulldogs are somehow genetically incapable of winning such a championship-level game is the product of a weary and wary fan base. The tonic to such cynicism – a four-season-old Rose Bowl victory over No. 2 Oklahoma – is starting to lose its potency. A booster shot of belief is required.

Unlike Clemson, Georgia lacks the reams of recent experience – some of it even pleasant – with high-impact games. On a psychic level, beyond the practical knowledge that this is but one of 12 games on a schedule, the Bulldogs badly need to win this particular one. They stand to lose a lot here, above all else a thin and vulnerable veneer of confidence.

This is the kind of game where faith in a lightly tested quarterback is elevated or eroded, where Georgia rises above or succumbs to an injured center here and an absent wide receiver there.

Sure, Georgia could recover from a loss. Its own schedule is hardly a minefield, with the SEC East in retrograde, with only one other ranked team on the ledger (Florida). Beating Alabama in a conference championship game would salve all wounds. But deep down, in those places where all the one-game-at-a-time bromides don’t reach, can these Bulldogs really see themselves finally beating Bama if they can’t beat Clemson?

Because the Bulldogs have so much to win on the first Saturday in September – like a real sense of their championship selves – it figures on the flip side that they, too, have much to lose.