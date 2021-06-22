Budenholzer gets up-close look at what he left behind with Hawks

Asked just that Tuesday during his brief news conference in Milwaukee, Budenholzer said, “This is a crazy league. It’s a lot of credit to what the Hawks have done this year. It’s really impressive. I really don’t think that much about it. I’m mostly focused on Milwaukee, what we’re doing here. It’s really impressive and a credit to them what they’ve done this season and what they’ve done these playoffs.”

In other words, coach mode.

Budenholzer’s tenure in Atlanta was good for him – it was his first head coaching position – and largely good for the Hawks. In his second season (2014-15), using a completely different formula than the current team, the Hawks advanced to the conference final. Where LeBron James and Cleveland dismissed them with extreme prejudice.

How different was that formula? The top five scorers on the 2014-15 team, led by Paul Millsap, averaged 8.2 years of NBA experience, with an average age of 29.6. The experience for the top five scorers on this season’s Hawks is half that of its conference final predecessor, four years. Their average age, 24.6. Did we mention there was a rebuild? And that it is proceeding nicely.

When the Hawks decided to start over, one of the key moves by owner Tony Ressler was to bring in Travis Schlenk from Golden State as GM. Consequently, Budenholzer lost the title of president of basketball operations. With less say on personnel, with the Hawks committed to slow, steady growth, and coming off a 58-loss season in 2017-18, Budenholzer couldn’t find the emergency exit quickly enough. A coach-of-the-year winner with the Hawks, he was scooped up 22 days after leaving the Hawks by the Bucks, a team with far more win-now on its roster, led by Antetokounmpo.

Caption The Hawks' Tim Hardaway Jr. confers with head coach Mike Budenholzer during a 2016 game. Curtis Compton /ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

The Hawks, of course, then turned to Lloyd Pierce to do the hard work of raising the kids. Then, when they needed another authority figure to push them through the awkward stage of learning to win, Nate McMillan was there to set the perfect tone.

For his part, Budenholzer has been increasingly squeezed to move the Bucks past this point to the NBA Finals and perhaps beyond. It’s been reported that he was in the position of saving his job by coming back from an 0-2 deficit to bounce the Brooklyn Nets in the previous round. The pressure to produce squarely is on him this series.

In a postseason rife with injury, Milwaukee has the advantage of relative good health. It lost guard Donte DiVincenzo to ankle surgery. But the Greek Freak, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will report to Wednesday as well off as anyone can at this point of a long slog. There is a now-is-the-time urgency to the Bucks in this series.

“Every year is different, every playoff journey takes on its own story,” Budenholzer mused Tuesday.

The story of this year’s Eastern Conference final is a fascinating one. Certainly one subtext is: That of a coach who by implication came off as one of the biggest in a long line of disbelievers in the Hawks, now contending with them in the NBA final four.

Although Budenholzer never would frame it like that. “This is about the Bucks and the Hawks. Our players got to be ready to play. Coaches coach,” he said. “At this stage, at this time, it’s just about playing and finding a way to win and compete, doing whatever it takes. That’s really what this is all about.”

Although from the Atlanta perspective, beating this particular coach might yield just the slightest bit of added satisfaction. Consider that the sprinkles on top.