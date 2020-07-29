Braves home opener: Baseball and its fans endure for another day

And when they play baseball, some will be powerfully drawn to it. Some people are honeybees and baseball the sunflower.

It wasn’t only Markakis who couldn’t stay away. Three hours before game time – the Braves re-matching with the Tampa Bay Rays – Smyrna’s Kristen Peebles and her 7-year-old son Finley were setting up chairs on an artificial grass lawn just beyond Truist Park’s right-field gate.

“Even if we’re just small voices out here, I wanted to come,” Kristen said, preparing to cheer or to agonize over what was going to be shown on The Battery Atlanta’s big screen.

Finley tossed a baseball to himself, two gloves at his feet awaiting his father’s arrival. Another collection of boys played Wiffleball on the lawn. An idyllic scene, so long as others kept their distance. That would be the concern as game time drew closer. “I do have faith in people doing the right thing,” Kristen said.

Did we mention that some baseball people also are rosy optimists?

On his 32nd birthday, Kyle Johns of Tyrone didn’t want to be anywhere other than the general vicinity of a Braves game.

“Baseball is back, and I just want to be as close as possible,” he said as he roamed the Battery with his wife, Danielle, and friend Kelley Queen.

They could look up and see a few fellow fans already taking up their perch on the Omni Hotel balconies that overlook center field, costly seats but the only ones offering any kind of live look-in on the Braves now that fans are banned from the park.

The manager noticed and appreciated the following, even during intrasquad games the Braves played in advance of the restart of the season. Brian Snitker just knew there would be a sizable crowd congregating around the Battery Atlanta, even if none of the people had a hope of visiting the ballpark itself.

“I feel like we have fans because we have them out there,” Brian Snitker said.

When the Peebles family showed up for the Braves’ home opener last season, everything was different. For one thing, it was April 1, not here in the dying days of July.

They enjoyed a pregame parade of players who pressed close to the fans on their way to the game. How unthinkable is such a thing now?

And the gates weren’t locked then. Fans were welcomed in along with more than 41,000 others to take in what was an 8-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The Braves have made a habit of making the most of their home openers, winning nine of their previous 11.

There were no human bodies or live voices inside Truist Park on Wednesday. As other teams have done, the Braves put up 1,400 cardboard cutouts in the seats ringing home plate. They featured the likenesses of fans and of Braves family members. “I saw my grandkids out there,” Snitker said proudly, hours before first pitch.

Baseball is just like everyone else now, trying to make the best of a ghastly time.

Fitting of an opening night, they dressed Truist Park in red, white and blue bunting, decorating empty sections all around the park.

Fireworks erupted before the pregame introductions. The Braves lined up along the first-base line as their names were called, sharing air high- and low-fives. Following the prerecorded national anthem, a flyover of the 79th Fighter Squadron of the 20th Fighter Wing from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina rattled the bones of the Braves’ smallest crowd ever. A crowd of none.

As well as they possibly could with celebration in such short supply, the Braves wrapped the gift of one more game.