Anthony ‘Ant Man’ Edwards has quiet homecoming vs. Hawks

Hawks forward Solomon Hill guards against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards during the MLK Day Unity game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The NBA's top draft, a former Georgia Bulldog, was making his professional debut in his hometown. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

As it went at Georgia so has it gone in the earliest phase of his pro life. Hardly unusual. Ask Young how it went for him breaking into the NBA as a 20-year-old (Edwards is just 19).

The top pick among a draft class that has left no one seeking a more breathless adjective — there is no Zion Williamson, no Ja Morant in this bunch — Edwards finished Monday with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting, five rebounds and two assists. His highlight was a lovely 3-pointer that pulled the T-Wolves to within six with just more than two minutes to play, his second trey of the final quarter.

That his shot showed any life at all was encouraging as he came into Monday shooting 38% from the field (27% from beyond the arc). In his preceding two games, Edwards had scored just two points, going 1-for-14 from the field in 35 minutes. He is still second among rookies in scoring, at just over 12 a game.

“I feel like I’m getting back to myself. After my game today, I’m feeling pretty good,” Edwards said, encouraged by modest success.

“As far as knocking down jump shots, it’s going to come. I never really press about stuff like that. I don’t press about missing today or missing tomorrow.”

Such are the waves of uncertainty any team must ride when playing these oh-so-very young apprentice stars, especially a shooting guard whose shot is still developing.

“That’s how it’ll be with rookies, a lot of up and down type games,” said Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders. “But there are the little things: Can you rebound the basketball? Are you defending? Are you making plays? Are you making reads? And I do think (Edwards) is getting better and better at all that. Even if it doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, I think there is a lot of progress there.”

Hawks guard Tray Young hugs Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards after the 108-97 win in the MLK Day Unity game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

At Georgia, Edwards was a one-and-done curiosity whose big shadow sometimes obscured the fact that he did little to change the Bulldogs competitive fortunes.

In the NBA, he is just another big-bodied, yet still baby-faced guard who is several rungs removed from from special. And, as at Georgia, he still faces a steady, nutritionally deficient diet of losing with these 3-9 Timberwolves.

Certainly, assists will go up once Minnesota adds more players who can finish (and Karl Anthony-Towns was out Monday).

His scoring should uptick, too, once the NBA officials start showing him a little respect. Edwards didn’t get to the line Monday and was none too happy about it. “I feel like every time I go to the rim I get fouled. I could get it going on the free throw line, but I don’t get any foul calls,” he said.

There are several more homecomings to come before we can say we have witnessed the Ant Man as a finished product. Darn if I know what that will be.