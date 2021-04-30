After Falcons pass, Justin Fields once more goes to a place that needs him more

For the Bears, Fields represents an immediate necessity, like food on the table and next month’s rent. The Bears’ GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy have staked their future employment upon him. Bears fans are already – unfairly – measuring Fields as a venerable franchise’s savior and the chromosome that their team has been missing since forever.

Asked Thursday night about why he might be the one to change the narrative on Bears quarterback play, Fields had a supremely self-confident response.

“Just the way I carry myself, the way I care about the game, the grit I have, the determination I have to be great,” he said in a Zoom call from his family’s home in Kennesaw. “Nobody has the story I have – just everything inside of me wants to be a great quarterback, wants to be a franchise quarterback. I’ve been dreaming of this moment my whole life. All those intangibles, my work ethic, and all of that together, will be different with me.”

While Fields went undrafted longer than many suspected – he was the fourth quarterback taken, at No. 11, and just ahead of Alabama’s Mac Jones at No. 15 – he did not come inexpensively. Trading up from the No. 20 slot, the Bears gave up that pick and a fifth-rounder this year as well as first- and fourth-round picks in 2022.

Not the first time they did some rabid quarterback shopping. To get Trubisky in 2017 with the No. 2 overall pick, they traded away the Nos. 3, 67 and 111 picks that year as well as a third-rounder in 2018. And in the process overlooked both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Surely this move will have to pay off better. No single franchise is that forlorn.

Fields’ experience playing in two College Football Playoffs and winning a pair of Big Ten titles is a suitable down payment on the pressures he’ll face in Chicago.

“I know Bears fans are very passionate about football, and of course, so is Ohio State’s. I think it will translate well,” he said.

“Whatever is in my path in the near future, I’ll be ready for it.”

Back here at home, Fields will have another set of eyes on him as he settles in with the Bears.

Georgia fans, of course, will forever wonder what they missed out on after the Bulldogs stayed with Jake Fromm and Fields transferred to Ohio State. (Still, Fields commands the comparison. He was taken 11th overall in the NFL draft while Fromm went 167th overall to Buffalo a year ago. Fields will push Andy Dalton for the starting role, Fromm spent 2020 as a third-stringer in isolation as a COVID-19 emergency player).

And now, also those who support the Falcons will have cause in years to come – if Fields grows into something special – to rue the missed opportunity of 2021.

None of that is terribly productive, nor does it account for all the realities of the moment. Like the fact that because of Ryan’s presence, Fields was of far lesser short-term value to the Falcons. And the fact that the player they did choose first – tight end Kyle Pitts – just might be the mutant pass-catcher that everyone says he is.

Regrets are a fundamental part of every NFL draft. What’s hardest for Falcons fans to digest now is that they can’t have everything they want and that Fields has a knack for afflicting those who are comfortable with the quarterback they have.