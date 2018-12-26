Photos: Georgia Tech faces Minnesota in Quick Lane Bowl

1 / 7
2 / 7
3 / 7
4 / 7
5 / 7
6 / 7
7 / 7

Weather and Traffic

52
30303
1
8

More from ajc.com

Topics
Mike Luckovich Blog
12/27 Mike Luckovich: True believers
News
5-year-old burn victim teaches others to ‘preserve your pretty'
News
New dashcam video shows moments after multi-county chase, police shooting
News
Shoppers who stopped to help homeless man rewarded with $100 
Things to do
These are the devices everyone bought on Amazon over the holidays
Crime
JUST IN: 3 shot, 1 stabbed at DeKalb townhome complex