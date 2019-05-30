What you need to know if you want 2021 All-Star Game tickets

After accounting for All-Star game ticket sales to Braves season-ticket holders, as well as the tickets allocated for MLB purposes, there will be a limited number available for sale to the general public, Schiller said.

“There are approximately 40,000 seats in SunTrust Park, and after our season-ticket base (is accommodated) and whatever MLB takes as their allocation for VIPs, partners and player families, there will be tickets that become available,” Schiller said. “But clearly the best opportunity to ensure you’ll have access to tickets and other events affiliated with All-Star week is to be a season-ticket holder.

“Our season-ticket holders will certainly have the first and best opportunities toward the tickets.”

Schiller said decisions haven’t been finalized regarding how much the tickets will cost, when they will go on sale and other details. “We are a ways away on that,” he said.

The prices are set by MLB.

The date of the game will be July 13, 2021, MLB spokesman Pat Courtney confirmed.

Tickets for the All-Star game typically are sold in packages that also include tickets to the Futures Game (held two days before the main event), Home Run Derby (one day before) and FanFest.

MLB teams often use hosting the All-Star game as an incentive to drive season-ticket sales or other business.

“It’s … great for the clubs’ business,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. “People market off having the All-Star game.”

Fans with and without tickets are likely to fill The Battery Atlanta during All-Star festivities. Manfred expects that energy to create a unique environment for the event.

“I think the biggest thing for the fans is the opportunity to have all this hospitality right alongside the ballpark,” Manfred said. “It will make the celebration that much bigger. All the people come together earlier, stay later, and I think it’s going to be a great few days.”

Atlanta Sports Council president Dan Corso said he expects fans from throughout “Braves Country” to attend the game and festivities.

“We think that the Braves’ appeal and their reach within the Southeast will be a good thing for this event because you’ll have drive-in markets that come in,” Corso said. “We think those Braves fans will be able to experience All-Star week by driving in.”

