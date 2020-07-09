Attendance at SunTrust Park in 2019

Announced attendance for Atlanta Braves' 2019 season at SunTrust Park - the team's third in the ballpark. (Per MLB policy, since 1993, announced attendance represents tickets sold, not the number of people in the stadium.)

Below is how the team is faring in the stands this season. (The red line constitutes the average attendance over the season. Hover over the columns — or select a group of columns — to get details on the games and attendance. You also can filter by opponents.)