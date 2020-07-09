Hank Aaron talks about the night he hit 715

On April 8, 1974, a record crowd witnessed Hank Aaron become one of baseball's immortals at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. In the fourth inning, Aaron stepped up to the plate not to just face Dodgers pitcher Al Downing, but Babe Ruth's monumental record of 714 home runs. As the Braves prepare to celebrate the 40 anniversary of one baseball's biggest nights, the home run king recalls the historic event. (Hover your mouse over the image to reveal six bubbles. Click on each bubble to view a special video.)

Steve Hummer brings Furman Bisher's words to life, reading a 1974 column on Aaron's feat.