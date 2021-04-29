Scouting Atlanta United’s next opponent: New England

Atlanta United will continue its 2021 MLS campaign at New England on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on WUPA.
Scouting New England
Coach: Bruce Arena.
Record: 1-1-0.
Formation: Likely a 4-4-2, or 4-2-2-2.
Expected goals for team/opponent this season: 1.08/1.29.
Expected goals for Atlanta United/opponent this season: 1.26/1.26.
Key players:
Gustavo Bou, forward, 1 goal
Adam Buksa, forward, 1 goal
Carles Gil, midfielder, 1 assist
Tajon Buchanan, midfielder, 1 assist
Matt Turner, goalkeeper, 75 percent save rate
Key thoughts for Atlanta United
New England’s offense has yet to find second gear. Its win against D.C. United in Week 2 came on an own goal. One of its goals in Week 1 came on a poorly defended corner kick by Chicago. The second came on a poorly defended throw-in. Atlanta United has allowed just one goal in its first two leagues games and has proven strong defending set pieces.
Defensively, the Revs’ centerbacks aren’t very quick and were twice stretched and beaten in the Week 1 draw against Chicago by cross-field passes and movement into space in the opposite direction of the pass. In other words, a pass from right to left, with a player moving into space created in the middle and/or right as the defense slid from side to side. Atlanta United is very good at hitting that cross-field pass. It’s still working on moving into those spaces.
---
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 at New England, 7 p.m., WUPA
May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC
May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox
May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN
June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE
June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN
July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE