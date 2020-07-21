X

Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Columbus

Atlanta United's Adam Jahn.
Atlanta United | 19 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Teams will play 8 p.m. Tuesday. Game is on ESPN2

Atlanta United is scheduled to play Columbus at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando in the final game of their group in the MLS tournament.

Atlanta United must win to keep alive its hope of advancing to the knockout round as it pursues its fourth major trophy.

Columbus is undefeated in the group stage with a 4-0 win over Cincinnati and a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls. Atlanta United has yet to score, extending its scoreless streak to more than 300 minutes, in a 1-0 loss to Red Bulls and 1-0 loss to Cincinnati.

Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution takes a crack at predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11, which he thinks will be similar to the group that came out for Red Bulls.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Franco Escobar

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Fernando Meza

Right wingback Brooks Lennon

Left wingback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Mo Adams

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Attacking winger Ezequiel Barco

Attacking winger Pity Martinez

Striker Manuel Castro

What do you think of this starting 11?

