Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Columbus

Atlanta United is scheduled to play Columbus at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando in the final game of their group in the MLS tournament.
Atlanta United must win to keep alive its hope of advancing to the knockout round as it pursues its fourth major trophy.
Columbus is undefeated in the group stage with a 4-0 win over Cincinnati and a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls. Atlanta United has yet to score, extending its scoreless streak to more than 300 minutes, in a 1-0 loss to Red Bulls and 1-0 loss to Cincinnati.
Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution takes a crack at predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11, which he thinks will be similar to the group that came out for Red Bulls.
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Franco Escobar
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Fernando Meza
Right wingback Brooks Lennon
Left wingback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Mo Adams
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Attacking winger Ezequiel Barco
Attacking winger Pity Martinez
Striker Manuel Castro
What do you think of this starting 11?
