Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Columbus

Atlanta United must win to keep alive its hope of advancing to the knockout round as it pursues its fourth major trophy.

Columbus is undefeated in the group stage with a 4-0 win over Cincinnati and a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls. Atlanta United has yet to score, extending its scoreless streak to more than 300 minutes, in a 1-0 loss to Red Bulls and 1-0 loss to Cincinnati.