Atlanta United’s Wolff hopes to build on first MLS start

“I need to time my runs to find space and pockets between defensive lines,” he said. “If I can do that, it will ultimately help the team and help those around me who are good on the ball the time and space.”

Wolff said he was instructed by Glass against Nashville to stay high up the field to occupy defenders when Miles Robinson had the ball in hopes of opening space for Ezequiel Barco and Matheus Rossetto. The tactic didn’t work. Wolff said he was getting caught defensively when the team turned over the ball.

Wolff, son of Stone Mountain native and Austin FC coach Josh Wolff, began working with the club during the preseason and performed well at the training camp in IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He signed a Homegrown contract, which was announced in early July. Comparing that time in Florida with recently, he said he is much more comfortable with the team and his role on the field.

Wolff and the rest of the team were given two days off following the loss to Nashville. It was their first two day break in weeks. Wolff said the players were asked to self-reflect and rest in hopes of righting the season. The team is in 10th place in the East. Ten division teams will quality for the playoffs. There are 12 games remaining in the season.

“Together, we need to stay together and talk to each other,” Wolff said. “Staying together as a team is the most important.”

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

Sept. 23 Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South

Sept. 27 at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast

