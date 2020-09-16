Atlanta United’s Wolff hopes to build on first MLS start

Tyler Wolff’s first start in MLS was the one bit of light in the crater that was Atlanta United’s 4-2 loss at Nashville on Saturday.
Wolff, 17, played 56 minutes as a central midfielder. It was his second appearance with the team. His first appearance was 17 minutes played against Miami on Sept. 2.
Wolff said he thought he did well keeping the ball against Nashville. He finished with 23 touches and completed 16 of his passes. He made two tackles. He said he needs to improve on being more impactful in the final third.
“That’s my job, and that’s what I need to do,” he said. Wolff didn’t attempt a shot against Nashville.
To be fair, the whole team is struggling to create chances and has won one of its past nine games. Atlanta United will host Miami on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United’s 11 goals rank tied for fourth-fewest in the league. It has only 165 shot-creating attempts, which is the league’s sixth fewest. Its expected goals (0.91) are tied for second fewest.
“I need to time my runs to find space and pockets between defensive lines,” he said. “If I can do that, it will ultimately help the team and help those around me who are good on the ball the time and space.”
Wolff said he was instructed by Glass against Nashville to stay high up the field to occupy defenders when Miles Robinson had the ball in hopes of opening space for Ezequiel Barco and Matheus Rossetto. The tactic didn’t work. Wolff said he was getting caught defensively when the team turned over the ball.
Wolff, son of Stone Mountain native and Austin FC coach Josh Wolff, began working with the club during the preseason and performed well at the training camp in IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He signed a Homegrown contract, which was announced in early July. Comparing that time in Florida with recently, he said he is much more comfortable with the team and his role on the field.
Wolff and the rest of the team were given two days off following the loss to Nashville. It was their first two day break in weeks. Wolff said the players were asked to self-reflect and rest in hopes of righting the season. The team is in 10th place in the East. Ten division teams will quality for the playoffs. There are 12 games remaining in the season.
“Together, we need to stay together and talk to each other,” Wolff said. “Staying together as a team is the most important.”
Atlanta United coming games
Saturday Miami, 7 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
Sept. 23 Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South
Sept. 27 at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast
