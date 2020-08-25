Atlanta United’s predicted 11 vs. Miami

Atlanta United will play Miami Wednesday in Ft. Lauderdale Fla. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports South, can be heard on the radio at 92.9FM, and/or you can follow Doug Roberson coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.
Atlanta United defeated Nashville 2-0 last week. Miami earned its first win, 3-2 over Orlando, and it came in its first home game.
Here is Doug Roberson’s predicted starting 11 for Atlanta United for Wednesday’s game:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Anton Walkes
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi
Defensive midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Right midfielder Manuel Castro
Central midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Left midfielder Pity Martinez
Striker Erick Torres
Because Atlanta United must play again on Saturday, it wouldn’t surprise me if Glass started either Edgar Castillo or Jake Mulraney in place of Bello, and Larentowicz in place of Remedi. As for right fullback, where Franco Escobar is suspended for this match, there aren’t a lot of choices.
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)
Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
