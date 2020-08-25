X

Atlanta United’s predicted 11 vs. Miami

Atlanta United midfielder Eric Remedi breaks away from Nashville SC defenders during their match Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will play Miami Wednesday in Ft. Lauderdale Fla. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports South, can be heard on the radio at 92.9FM, and/or you can follow Doug Roberson coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.

Atlanta United defeated Nashville 2-0 last week. Miami earned its first win, 3-2 over Orlando, and it came in its first home game.

Here is Doug Roberson’s predicted starting 11 for Atlanta United for Wednesday’s game:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Anton Walkes

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi

Defensive midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Right midfielder Manuel Castro

Central midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Left midfielder Pity Martinez

Striker Erick Torres

Because Atlanta United must play again on Saturday, it wouldn’t surprise me if Glass started either Edgar Castillo or Jake Mulraney in place of Bello, and Larentowicz in place of Remedi. As for right fullback, where Franco Escobar is suspended for this match, there aren’t a lot of choices.

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

