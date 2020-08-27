Atlanta United’s next opponent: Orlando

Key players: Nani, forward, two goals on 17 shots, eight on goal, two assists.

Chris Mueller, forward, five goals on 16 shots, eight on goal.

Daryl Dike, forward, three goals on nine shots, three on goal

Stats that may interest you

Xg: 6.5

Xga: 6.0

Actual goals: 12

Actual goals against: 9

Away record: 2-1-2.

Analysis

This isn’t the Orlando of old, a franchise that has yet to make the MLS playoffs since joining the league in 2015. Pareja has the team playing confidently and with a free-flowing style that is fun to watch and must be fun to play. Nani looks more like the player from the first two months of last season than the one who disappeared in the final months. Mueller is proving to be a handful in MLS because of this speed and aggressiveness. The team’s biggest improvement may be on defense where it’s not making the same silly mistakes that have plagued it previous years.

―

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

―

